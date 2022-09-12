Kickoff time and broadcast information announced for Oklahoma’s matchup with Kansas State

As the season rolls along with Oklahoma at 2-0 and a highly-anticipated road matchup with Nebraska on the way, the Big 12 opener for the Oklahoma Sooners will be played under the lights on Sept. 24.

To open conference play, the Sooners will put their fast-paced offense and new-look defense on display in primetime against the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on Fox.

The Sooners have a complicated recent history with Kansas State. The Wildcats won back-to-back games in 2019 and 2020 before the Sooners finally broke head coach Chris Klieman’s winning street in the 2021 matchup.

Last year’s matchup proved to be Spencer Rattler’s best game in the 2021 season, where he was an efficient 22 of 25 for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns as he moved Oklahoma up and down the field methodically for the 37-31 win.

It will be another opportunity for the Sooners to put their brand new LED light show on display after their debut in week two against Kent State. It will be a fantastic atmosphere for a game with early Big 12 title race implications.

List

Texas hangs with Bama, Kansas knocks off West Virginia: Big 12 Power Rankings after week 2

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire