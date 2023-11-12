Kickoff time, broadcast info announced for Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars

After a dominating win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Oklahoma Sooners now know what time they’ll face the BYU Cougars in week 12.

Making their first trip to Provo, the Sooners and Cougars will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

The Sooners hope to remove BYU from the small list of schools that the University of Oklahoma has never beaten. The Cougars hold a 2-0 edge in the all-time series.

The last time the two sides met, it was in the nonconference portion of the schedule at AT&T Stadium back in 2009. The Sooners lost 14-13 in a game where Sam Bradford was injured early and the Sooners offense struggled to move the ball without their Heisman winning quarterback.

This season, the two teams are trending in vastly different directions.

Oklahoma is 8-2 and coming off an impressive win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. BYU is 5-4 and getting blown out by Iowa State at home as of this writing.

The Cougars are a tough football team and can’t be taken lightly. However, if recent results are any indication, the Sooners should be able to come out of Provo with a win.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire