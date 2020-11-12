Kickoff time between Oregon vs. Oregon State football game revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the most historic rivalries in all of college football now has its kickoff time.

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will kickoff at 4 PM (PT) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon on Friday, November 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Ducks are currently riding a three-game win streak over the Beavers.

Oregon won their opening game against Stanford 35-14 last Saturday while Oregon State dropped their season opener 38-28.

Game time is set for the Friday showdown in Corvallis on ESPN. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/bZOBtoueq5 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 12, 2020

Notice how we didn’t say ‘Civil War’?

That is because this historic rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State across all sports will have a new name moving forward.

Back in June, Oregon and Oregon State issued a joint statement announcing that neither school will continue to refer to the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game as the Civil War, due to associations with the American Civil War.

"Today’s announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change," said Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens. "Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."

No new name has been revealed at the time of this published article, but we’ve heard “War on the Willamette” and “Platypus Bowl” might be contenders.

The Ducks will face both Washington State (in Pullman, WA) and host UCLA before making the 45 minute trip north up I-5 freeway. The Beavers will play Washington (in Seattle, WA) and then host Cal before hosting Oregon.