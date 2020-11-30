Kickoff time between Oregon State Beavers and Utah Utes revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Beavers are riding high.

After upsetting then-No. 15 Oregon 41-38 at Reser Stadium last Friday, the Beavers (2-2) are looking to have a winning record for the first time since 2016 when the team started 2-1.

Next up? A trip west to play the Utah Utes (0-2) on Saturday, December 5th and now we know when to tune in.

The Pac-12 has announced the game will kickoff at 7:30pm PT on ESPN.

Oregon State is 9.5-point underdogs with an implied point total of 21.5 points in PointsBet, our official sports betting partner.

Last year, Oregon State was humilated by Utah, 52-7, with the Beavers starting offense being shut out. However, Utah has lost nine starters on defense and multiple key offensive players such as quarterback Tyler Hiuntley and running back Zach Moss.

In 2020, the Utes have turned the ball over nine times in just two games to expect the Beavers to be grabbing at the ball to get its offense better starting field position.

Last weekend, Utah held a 21-0 halftime lead in Seattle before allowing 24 unanswered points in the second half to lose to Washington 24-21.

Oregon State has a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2013 when Mike Riley coached them to a 7-6 season.

