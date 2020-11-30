Kickoff time between No. 21 Oregon Ducks and Cal Golden Bears revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After a loss to rival Oregon State at Reser Stadium this past weekend, it's time for Oregon to look forward.

The sky isn't falling and the Ducks still control its destiny to win the Pac-12, but Oregon needs to take care of business Saturday to set up a winner-take-all game against Washington on December 12th.

No. 21 Oregon (3-1) will travel to Berkeley to play the California Golden Bears (0-3) who are coached by Eugene native and former Oregon defensive back Justin Wilcox.

The Pac-12 has announced the game will kickoff at 4pm PT on ESPN.

Oregon is 8.5-point favorites with an implied point total of 33.5 points in PointsBet, our official sports betting partner.

Last year, Cal was without starting quarterback Chase Garbers but still held a halftime lead at Autzen Stadium before falling 17-7. In 2019 in games Garbers started and finished, the Bears were undefeated so expectations were high heading into 2020. However, the Golden Bears are the conference's most disappointing team having gone 0-3.

Meanwhile, Oregon had its distant College Football Playoff hopes dashed due to a 41-38 defeat at the hands of Oregon State last Friday. But, the Ducks still can win the Pac-12 if it wins out. Washington currently leads the Pac-12 North at 3-0 but is scheduled to play Oregon at Autzen Stadium on December 12th.

