Kickoff time between No. 11 Oregon and UCLA revealed for Saturday

Ashley Young
Kickoff time between No. 11 Oregon and UCLA revealed for Saturday

Cutting it kinda close there, aren’t you Pac-12 conference?

Well, in a global pandemic this season is anything but normal, so here we are. 

On Wednesday, the conference announced a 12:30 PM (PT) kickoff time between the No. 11 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

This will be the one crossover game between the two schools during this six-game “regular season” with the Pac-12 championship game being the last.

Oregon is 2-0 this season so far with wins over Stanford (0-2) and Washington State (1-1) while UCLA (1-1) lost to Colorado 48-42 in week one and defeated Cal 34-10 on two days notice. The Bruins’ originally scheduled game against Utah was canceled. Instead of not playing last weekend, UCLA and Cal decided to play last Sunday at 9 AM (PT).

The last time the Ducks hosted the Bruins was back in 2018. Oregon went on to win handily, 42-21, in it’s Jordan x Nike uniform collaboration. 

It feels like the Ducks have something brewing for this year’s contest as well.

Earlier this week, Oregon revealed a new line of ‘Ohana’ swag that the coaching staff will be wearing on the sidelines as well as a new collab with Sig Zane Designs:

Then on Wednesday, a mysterious video featuring the color highlighter green…

It could mean the Ducks are breaking out this uniform combo for the first time since that 2018 season:

We'll find out just before kickoff on Saturday!

