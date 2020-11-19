Kickoff time between No. 11 Oregon and UCLA revealed for Saturday
Cutting it kinda close there, aren’t you Pac-12 conference?
Well, in a global pandemic this season is anything but normal, so here we are.
On Wednesday, the conference announced a 12:30 PM (PT) kickoff time between the No. 11 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
UPDATE: This Saturday's #Pac12FB matchup featuring UCLA at #11 Oregon is set to kick off at 12:30p PT on ESPN2.
🏈 @UCLAFootball vs. @oregonfootball
🗓️ Saturday, Nov. 21
⏰ 12:30p PT | 3:30p ET
📺 ESPN2 | @ESPNCFB #BackThePac
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 19, 2020
This will be the one crossover game between the two schools during this six-game “regular season” with the Pac-12 championship game being the last.
Oregon is 2-0 this season so far with wins over Stanford (0-2) and Washington State (1-1) while UCLA (1-1) lost to Colorado 48-42 in week one and defeated Cal 34-10 on two days notice. The Bruins’ originally scheduled game against Utah was canceled. Instead of not playing last weekend, UCLA and Cal decided to play last Sunday at 9 AM (PT).
The last time the Ducks hosted the Bruins was back in 2018. Oregon went on to win handily, 42-21, in it’s Jordan x Nike uniform collaboration.
It feels like the Ducks have something brewing for this year’s contest as well.
Earlier this week, Oregon revealed a new line of ‘Ohana’ swag that the coaching staff will be wearing on the sidelines as well as a new collab with Sig Zane Designs:
Welcome to Ohana. #GoDucks
Shop Collection | https://t.co/OwN3XKtnTH pic.twitter.com/nifXhDVUEB
— GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 16, 2020
Our journey has just begun. Let us move together as one.
— GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 18, 2020
Then on Wednesday, a mysterious video featuring the color highlighter green…
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 18, 2020
It could mean the Ducks are breaking out this uniform combo for the first time since that 2018 season:
Oregon Football to wear black uniforms against San Jose State https://t.co/ux6t1PmXcR pic.twitter.com/wCQeIrRgzq
— Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) September 13, 2018
We'll find out just before kickoff on Saturday!