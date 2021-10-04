Kickoff time for Auburn vs Arkansas announced

No. 18 Auburn will head back on the road next Saturday for an early kick against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kickoff time will be at 11 a.m central time either on ESPN or CBS, depending on the results of this weekend, according to the SEC. The other contest in the loop of the two 11 a.m. kicks is No. 20 Florida vs LSU.

Both No. 18 Auburn and No. 13 Arkansas are 4-1 overall. The Tigers are 1-0 in the SEC, and the Razorbacks are 1-1 in the SEC after falling to No. 2 Georgia this past Saturday. According to ESPN’s FPI, Arkansas has a 57.0% chance to beat Auburn next weekend.

