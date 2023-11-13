Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Vanderbilt game

Tennessee will conclude regular-season play versus Vanderbilt on Nov. 25.

Kickoff between the Vols and Commodores is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST. SEC Network will televise the in-state Southeastern Conference East matchup.

The Vols will also host Georgia on Saturday in Week 12 before playing Vanderbilt.

Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season on Sept. 2, defeating Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA (W, 45-14), South Carolina (W, 41-20), Texas A&M (W, 20-13), UConn (W, 59-3), Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida (L, 29-16), Alabama (L, 34-20), Kentucky (W, 33-27) and Missouri (L, 36-7).

Game time announcement vs Vanderbilt

📅 November 25

⌚️ 3:30 ET

📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/SBaMas91Un — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 13, 2023

