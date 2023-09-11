Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-UTSA football game in Week 4

Tennessee will host UTSA on Sept. 23 at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

The meeting will be the first between the Vols and Roadrunners.

UTSA lost at Houston, 17-14, in Week 1. The Roadrunners defeated Texas State, 20-13, in Week 2.

Tennessee opened its 2023 season with a 49-13 win versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

