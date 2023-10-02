Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Texas A&M

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) has an open date in Week 6.

The Vols will next play Texas A&M on Oct. 14.

A kickoff time was announced for the Tennessee-Texas A&M on Monday. Kickoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT at Neyland Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference matchup will be televised by CBS.

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will host Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday before playing the Vols. Kickoff between the Aggies and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS.

Tennessee has defeated Virginia, Austin Peay, UTSA and South Carolina during its first five games in 2023. The Vols suffered its only loss at Florida.

🚨 Kick Time Announced! 🚨 vs Texas A&M

📅 October 14

⌚️ 3:30pm

📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/qVxNd3euTy — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire