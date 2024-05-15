Advertisement

Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-North Carolina State football game

dan harralson
·1 min read

The 2024 football season will be the fourth for Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee will play North Carolina State on Sept. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. A kick off time was announced on Wednesday.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT between the Vols and Wolfpack. ABC will televise the non-conference matchup.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus North Carolina State, 2-1. The last meeting between the two schools took place on Aug. 31, 2012. Tennessee won, 35-21, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee also won, 13-0, on Sept. 29, 1939 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Wolfpack’s only victory in the series was on Oct. 28, 1911, 16-0, in Raleigh.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire