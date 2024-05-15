Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-North Carolina State football game

The 2024 football season will be the fourth for Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee will play North Carolina State on Sept. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. A kick off time was announced on Wednesday.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT between the Vols and Wolfpack. ABC will televise the non-conference matchup.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus North Carolina State, 2-1. The last meeting between the two schools took place on Aug. 31, 2012. Tennessee won, 35-21, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee also won, 13-0, on Sept. 29, 1939 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Wolfpack’s only victory in the series was on Oct. 28, 1911, 16-0, in Raleigh.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire