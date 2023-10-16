Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Kentucky football game

Tennessee will play at Kentucky on Oct. 28 in Week 9.

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Week 9 on Monday.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season on Sept. 2, defeating Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay (W, 30-13), UTSA (W, 45-14), South Carolina (W, 41-20), Texas A&M (W, 20-13), UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida (L, 29-16), Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.

