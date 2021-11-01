Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Georgia
The Vols will host Georgia in Week 11 on Nov. 13 at Neyland Stadium.
The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Nov. 13 games on Monday. The Vols and Bulldogs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the SEC divisional matchup.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt
