Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee (1-1) will play at Florida (2-0) on Sept. 25.
On Monday, a kickoff time was announced for the Southeastern Conference East matchup. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the contest.
Tennessee will host Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. SEC Network+ will broadcast the Week 3 matchup.
The Vols kicked off the 2021 season with a win against Bowling Green and were defeated by Pittsburgh in Week 2.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt