Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Florida

Tennessee (1-1) will play at Florida (2-0) on Sept. 25.

On Monday, a kickoff time was announced for the Southeastern Conference East matchup. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the contest.

Tennessee will host Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. SEC Network+ will broadcast the Week 3 matchup.

The Vols kicked off the 2021 season with a win against Bowling Green and were defeated by Pittsburgh in Week 2.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule