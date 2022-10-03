Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 8 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The SEC announced kickoff times for Week 7 games.

Kickoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT at Neyland Stadium. CBS will televise the SEC matchup.

