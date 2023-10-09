Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama football game

Tennessee will play at Alabama on Oct. 21 in Week 8.

A kickoff time for the Tennessee-Alabama game was announced on Monday. Kickoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Southeastern Conference matchup will be televised by CBS.

The Week 8 contest will be Josh Heupel’s third game against Alabama as Tennessee’s head coach.

Heupel and the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49, on Oct. 15, 2022 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide were victorious at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Tennessee, 52-24, on Oct. 23, 2021.

PHOTOS: A look at Tennessee fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating Alabama in 2022

Kick time for The Third Saturday in October vs Alabama

📅 October 21

⌚️ 3:30pm ET

📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/OebEA5ZVkx — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire