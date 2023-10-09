Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama football game
Tennessee will play at Alabama on Oct. 21 in Week 8.
A kickoff time for the Tennessee-Alabama game was announced on Monday. Kickoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Southeastern Conference matchup will be televised by CBS.
The Week 8 contest will be Josh Heupel’s third game against Alabama as Tennessee’s head coach.
Heupel and the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49, on Oct. 15, 2022 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide were victorious at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Tennessee, 52-24, on Oct. 23, 2021.
