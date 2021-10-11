Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama

Tennessee will play at Alabama in Week 8 on Oct. 23.

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Oct. 23 games on Monday. The Vols and Crimson Tide will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and head coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule