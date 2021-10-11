Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee will play at Alabama in Week 8 on Oct. 23.
The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Oct. 23 games on Monday. The Vols and Crimson Tide will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and head coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt