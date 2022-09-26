Kickoff time announced for LSU’s contest vs. Tennessee on Oct. 8

The Tigers won’t have the benefit of a night game at Death Valley in what could be one of the toughest matchups of the season.

On Monday, the SEC announced game times for Week 6 matchups, and LSU’s home game against Tennessee on Oct. 8 will be an 11 a.m. CT local kickoff in Baton Rouge on ESPN. Despite the fact that the Vols will likely still be ranked in the top 10 entering this game, CBS chose Auburn–Georgia and Alabama–Texas A&M for its afternoon/night doubleheader.

This will mark the first non-evening kickoff for the Tigers this season. Week 5’s contest against Auburn on Saturday is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Tennessee is coming off a big win at Neyland Stadium against Florida on Saturday, which marked just the second time UT has beaten the Gators since 2004. The Volunteers have a bye this weekend, and the Tigers are favored against Auburn. We could be setting up for a massive cross-division showdown in two weeks.

But if LSU is going to beat a red-hot Tennessee team, it may have to do so while dealing with the sluggishness that often comes from morning kickoffs.

List

Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 4

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire