Kickoff time announced for Iowa’s showdown at Wisconsin Badgers

Sitting at 4-1 overall with a 1-1 record in Big Ten Conference play, the Iowa Hawkeyes still fully control their own destiny in the march towards a trip to Indianapolis at the Big Ten West champ.

The largest matchup standing in their way is a date with the Wisconsin Badgers. The Hawkeyes head to Camp Randall on Saturday, October 14th for a game that could play a critically important role in determining the Big Ten West. Kickoff time has just been announced and the game will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. CT and be shown on FOX.

🚨 KICK TIME 🚨 Oct. 14 at Wisconsin – 3 pm CT#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3GFBFWDBb6 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 2, 2023

The Badgers currently sit at 3-1 overall with a 1-1 mark in conference play. Their one loss came to the Washington State Cougars. Wisconsin draws Rutgers this week before meeting the Hawkeyes. Iowa has a date hosting the Purdue Boilermakers.

Last year’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium went the Hawkeyes’ way as they took it by a final score of 24-10 on the back of a Cooper DeJean interception returned for a touchdown and a Kaleb Johnson touchdown.

Iowa and Wisconsin have alternated wins each year since 2019. Prior to that, the Badgers took down the Hawkeyes in six of seven.

