Kickoff time, TV announced for Georgia-UAB game

Georgia Bulldog fans will be getting another night game. Georgia hosts the UAB Blazers on Sept. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Georgia fans will avoid another potentially hot day in Sanford Stadium.

Week 4 in the SEC features Ole Miss versus Alabama, Arkansas versus LSU, and Auburn versus Texas A&M.

Georgia last played against UAB during the 2021 college football season. The Dawgs won 56-7. Georgia’s current starting quarterback Carson Beck saw some action against the Blazers back in 2021. Beck went 4 of 10 for 88 passing yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

Georgia plays South Carolina at home the week before hosting the UAB Blazers.

Here’s a look at the SEC’s television schedule for Week 4:

Georgia is expected to be heavy favorites against UAB.

