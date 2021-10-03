Kickoff time announced for Auburn-Georgia

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will kick off at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday from Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be on CBS.

The 126th edition of the Auburn-Georgia rivalry will be the first game in a CBS doubleheader on Oct. 9, CBS and the SEC announced Saturday night.

Georgia leads the series 61-56-8 and has won the last four matchups. Auburn is just 12-17-2 at home against the Bulldogs, with their last win coming in 2017 when they beat No. 1 Georgia 40-17. Georgia avenged their loss in the 2017 SEC Championship later in the season.

We've selected @GeorgiaFootball vs. @AuburnFootball as our first game next weekend. The Bulldogs and Tigers will kickoff our doubleheader with Alabama vs. Texas A&M in primetime on CBS. pic.twitter.com/tOHvCwpHkS — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 3, 2021

