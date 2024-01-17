When is kickoff time for the AFC divisional round? How to watch Texans-Ravens

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) jogs off the field after a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

It's a battle between likely Offensive Rookie of the Year and likely MVP as the AFC's top seed, the Baltimore Ravens host the AFC South champion Houston Texans in this NFL Divisional Round matchup.

While Baltimore mostly coasted to a first-round bye in the second half of the season, the Texans were in panic mode. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud missed two games toward the end of the season that almost derailed the team's chances of making the playoffs. Luckily, a Jacksonville Jaguars loss pushed them into the No. 4-seed, where they were able to take down Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns.

The Baltimore Ravens are a much tougher test though. While Houston did wind up going 7-3 this year against teams with a winning record, Baltimore was one of those losses. That loss was way back in Week 1 though, before the Texans figured out their identity. History says that after a team loses in the regular season, they have an advantage should they meet up in the postseason. That may not happen here, but crazier things have happened.

Here's how to watch.

How to watch Texans-Ravens AFC Divisional Round game:

When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

