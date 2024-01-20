When is kickoff time for the AFC divisional round? How to watch Texans vs. Ravens

These two teams met in Week 1 earlier this year. They've come a long way since then. When the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans in their divisional-round clash, it will be as two different versions of the teams that played each other in early September.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the heavy favorite to win this year's NFL MVP award after leading the Ravens to an NFL-best 13-4 regular season record. He's been everything Baltimore could have hoped for and more when it signed him to a five-year extension before the season.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is not only a favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, he might get down-ballot MVP votes as well. He and head coach DeMeco Ryans orchestrated one of the greatest one-season turnarounds ever as Houston won the AFC South after holding the second-worst record in the NFL in 2022.

Here's what to know about this AFC divisional round clash.

Must-see football: NFL playoff divisional round watchability rankings: Which are best matchups?

How to watch Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC divisional-round game

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Stream: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Don't miss NFL playoff action with a Fubo subscription

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is Texans-Ravens? Schedule for AFC divisional-round game