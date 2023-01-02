Kickoff for Sunday’s Vikings/Bears game is set

Going into the final week of the regular season, they hold off on announcing the times of the games until the last second. They want to make every game matter as much as possible. In doing so, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will be kicking off on Sunday afternoon at noon central time.

The initial thinking was that the Vikings would play the same time as the San Francisco 49ers since they are both going for the number two overall seed, but the Vikings can nullify that with a loss.

All three teams that are vying for the number one seed in the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will be playing at 3:25 pm central time.

The Sunday night game will be the Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers can earn a playoff berth with a win and the Lions need a win and Seattle Seahawks loss.

This is going to be a fun Sunday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire