When is kickoff for Notre Dame football's annual Blue-Gold Game?

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football fans should get their first look at Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard in the Blue-Gold Game on April 20 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Kickoff for the annual spring game is set for 1 p.m., with the controlled scrimmage carried live on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Tickets range from $10 to $40 and are available for purchase online. Group tickets start at $8.

Coming off a 10-3 season that included a Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State, 14th-ranked Notre Dame recently welcomed 15 early-enrolled freshmen and a handful of transfer portal additions.

In addition to Leonard, who has one year of remaining eligibility, the list of Irish transfers includes wideouts Kris Mitchell (Florida International), Beaux Collins (Clemson) and Jayden Harrison (Marshall); defensive end RJ Oben (Duke), kicker Mitch Jeter (South Carolina) and defensive backs Jordan Clark (Arizona State) and Rod Heard II (Northwestern).

Heard isn’t due to enroll until June after graduating from Northwestern this spring.

Proceeds from the Blue-Gold Game ticket sales go to the Rockne Athletics Fund, which helps fund student-athlete scholarships, academic assistance, team travel, facility upgrades, nutrition and strength and conditioning.

Football season-ticket holders may claim free tickets and purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate using a unique promo code. For more information, contact the Notre Dame ticket office at (574) 631-7356 or by email at tickets@nd.edu.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football sets date, time for Blue-Gold Game this April