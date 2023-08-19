Kickoff Classic: Marquez Jones scores four times in West Florida's preseason win at Navarre

For a preseason tilt, the fans inside Bennett C. Russell Stadium were treated to the kind of excitement generally reserved for a postseason game.

In just 24 minutes of action Friday night, West Florida and host Navarre combined for 55 points in a back-and-forth affair.

Marquez Jones (4) gets past the last Raider defender on his way to a touchdown and a 26-12 Jaguars lead during the West Florida vs Navarre preseason football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The person responsible for most of those points was Marquez Jones. The senior running back reached the end zone on four occasions to lift the Jaguars to a 35-20 victory over the Raiders.

“I just challenged the guys and told them we’re going to stay simple with what we do. We can’t get fancy, we got a bunch of young players, so we want to be able to go out and execute, and I thought we did a good job,” West Florida head coach Harry Lees said.

Jones scored on rushes of 10 and 5 yards in the first quarter. He followed that with a 57-yard touchdown reception early in the second.

After Josh Wilson ran untouched on a 12-yard sweep to claw Navarre to within 26-20, Jones immediately answered on the ensuing kickoff. He patiently picked his way past Raiders defenders before racing down the sideline for the 94-yard touchdown return.

Jones finished with more 200 all-purpose yards.

“I haven’t played in the spring the past two years, so I just wanted to come out here and do something. … It just feels good to be back and to score that many touchdowns,” Jones said.

