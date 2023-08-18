Kickoff Classic high school football live: 2023 off and running as skies clear

Orlando area high school football scoreboard: Kickoff Classic preseason games

CHECK THE LIVE SCOREBOARD POST LISTING ALL GAMES

It’s been dreary most of the day but looks like the football gods are going to clear the way for a busy night of high school Kickoff Classics.

Follow the action here in our live report and at our live SentinelVarsity.com scoreboard. Note that Leesburg, which enters the season with a lot of hype and high hopes for a big-time turnaround, looked the part in a 47-0 win over Crystal River in one of three games played Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets made big play after big play in that rout.

Here are tonight’s matchups:

Teams are listed with their 2022 win-loss record.

Lake Mary (8-4) at Bishop Moore (8-4), 7 pm

Covered by J.C. Carnahan, Sentinel staff reporter

Both teams made playoff runs last season and are pumped going into 2022.

Lake Mary’s Scott Perry (118-74, 19th season) and Bishop Moore’s Matt Hedrick (167-72, 22nd year) are two of the longest tenured head coaches in the area.

Apopka (11-4) at Osceola (10-4), 7 pm

Covered by Steve Gorches, correspondent.

Both saw top-tier talent graduate but reloading the talent pool is nothing new for either.

Osceola coach Eric Pinellas was a longtime Osceola assistant, including the years in which Apopka coach Jeff Rolson was head coach for the Kowboys (2006-09). That stint included a state runner-up finish in 2007.

Osceola has one of the area’s top running backs, junior Taevion Swint (UCF commit), but he was hurt in the preseason and may or may not play.

Edgewater (12-1) at Sanford Seminole (9-3), 7 pm

Covered by Nate Marrero, Correspondent

Another perennial power slugfest.

Edgewater continued its quest for a state title last year but was ousted by Jones in a Class 3 Metro region final after beating the Tigers in a regular season district game.

Seminole went 43-6 over the past four seasons with an 11-3 playoff record that included six postseason wins in its 2020 state championship campaign.

Seminole’s quarterback position is something to watch. Senior QB Karson Siqueiros-Lasky, a Penn commit, returned to the ‘Noles this year after playing for Lake Highland Prep last season. David Parks, who played a lot of QB as a sophomore for Seminole last season, may have to move to another position.

Tampa Jesuit (9-5) at Jones (11-3), 7 pm

Covered by Jeff Gardenour, correspondent

Tussle of two teams named Tigers in a big game at Orlando’s biggest venue, Camping World Stadium. Both were in the 3 Metro Final four last season and both have high hopes again.

Jones, 71-15 in seven seasons under the direction of coach Elijah Williams, gained an electrifying quarterback in Trever Jackson and has the receivers to take advantage of his big arm. The running game is also there with Jerrian Parker, who rushed for 877 yards as a junior.

Jesuit was an unbeaten state title team in 2021 and has 4-star sophomore quarterback prospect Will Griffin. He threw 30 TD passes as an eighth grader for Northside Christian and 18 as a Jesuit ninth grader.

Lake Minneola (10-2) at Dr. Phillips (4-6), 7 pm

Covered by Chris Martucci, correspondent

DP is looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs with 4-6 seasons the past two years. That ended a 15-year playoff appearance streak (2006-20) that included 12 consecutive district championships.

Lake Minneola provides a tough test. The Hawks went 36-12 with three district titles in the past four years.

Boone (6-5) at Olympia (6-5), 7 pm

Covered by Max Gamarra, Correspondent

Both teams advanced to 4 Metro regional play last season.

Olympia (6-5) has high hopes with a number of transfers adding talent to a stockpile that included one of the area’s leading returning passers, senior quarterback Juan Gainous (1,575 yards, 23 TDs, 3 interceptions in the regular season) and a strong receiving corps. Senior DB Jalon Thompson leads a strong Olympia defense.

Let’s see how speedster brothers Romelo Ware and Camren Ware, transfers from Lake Highland Prep, fit into the Olympia attack.

Boone has running back Laggarius Marshell, who was the area’s No. 2 regular season rusher as a junior.

Other big games

West Orange (7-5) at DeLand (6-5), 7 pm

Two 2022 playoff teams match up at Spec Martin Stadium.

DeLand is back in the hunt with a strong senior class for coach Rick Darlington, the mastermind of Apopka’s three state title teams. The Bulldogs offense includes quarterback TJ Moore, who ran and passed for more than 1,000 yards, and versatile Javon Ross.

West Orange, a district champion the past three seasons, returns the majority of its starters, including stellar senior wideout Jordyn Bridgewater.

Ocoee (9-5) at Oak Ridge (1-9), 7 pm

Ocoee, coming off a historic 4 Metro state semifinal showing, promoted former assistant Sheddrick “Buck” Gurley to head coach in hopes of maintaining momentum. He’s said the Knights still have the talent to continue their winning ways.

Oak Ridge also has a new coach in Andrew Anderson, who has tasted plenty of success as an assistant to Elijah WIlliams at Oak Ridge and Jones.

This game figures to answer some questions about programs.

Wekiva (5-6) at Gainesville Buchholz (10-3), 7 pm

The Mustangs, under third-year coach Jeremiah Rodriguez-Schwartz, were a threat to every team they played last season. A key this year is how new starters develop around senior defensive stalwart Sincere Edwards and senior quarterback Tyray Davis (1,892 total yards, 15 TDs). Buchholz won region titles to reach state semifinals the past two seasons.

Deltona (7-3) at Oviedo (10-2), 7

Oviedo enjoyed a 3 Metro regional semifinal appearance in Year 2 for coach Greg Odierno and the Lions look like a district favorite again. Senior QB Jackson Latour threw for 2,176 yards in 2022.

Gainesville (0-10) at Winter Park (10-2), 7 pm

The host Wildcats begin Year 17 for head coach Tim Shifflet (123-55) at Showalter Field. Winter Park was a 4M region semifinalist in 2022.

Timber Creek (5-5) at Tohopekaliga (6-4), 7 pm

The Tigers sophomore quarterback, Sabby Measick was credited with 291 completions good for 3,044 yards and 38 touchdowns as a ninth grader.

The First Academy (8-3) at Lakeland Christian (9-2), 7 pm

Royals who made the 1M playoffs last season under longtime coach Leroy Kinard make their first showing for their new coach Jeff Conoway, who was highly successful in the Arkansas private school ranks.

Orlando Christian Prep (6-5) at Freedom (4-6), 7 pm

Class 1M district champ OCP (6-5) has some huge lineman as it takes on a large-class public school.

Hagerty (8-3) at Lake Nona (3-7), 7 pm

Hagerty started 5-0 for the first time in program history, then upped that to 6-0 before losing to playoff teams Winter Park, Oviedo and Lake Mary.

Haines City (4-4) at St. Cloud (7-3) 7 pm

St. Cloud quarterback Logan King passed for 1,922 yards and 18 TDs as a sophomore and his favorite target, Owen Conner (43 catches, 865 yards), is back. Game is at Austin-Tindall Sports Complex.

MORE GAMES

Horizon (7-3) at Eustis (5-6), 7

Colonial (0-10) at Lyman (7-3), 7

Cypress Creek (7-3*) at Lake Howell (6-4), 7

Lake Brantley (5-6) at Melbourne (9-3), 7

Orlando University (2-8) at Evans (3-7), 7

Titusville Astronaut (2-8) at East River (5-5), 7

Windermere High (2-8) at Tavares (0-10), 7

Hialeah American (2-8) at Harmony (6-5), 7

Liberty (0-10) at Lake Buena Vista (1-9), 7

Space Coast (1-9) at Winter Springs (0-10), 7

Pine Ridge (0-10) at Celebration (1-9), 7:30

Gateway (2-7) at Wesley Chapel (0-10), 7

Auburndale (5-5) at Orange City University (3-7), 7

Avon Park (5-6) at Poinciana (8-2), 7

Clermont East Ridge (3-7) at Lakeland Tenoroc (1-8), 7

South Lake (0-10) at Lecanto (8-4), 7

Windermere Prep (6-3) at The Master’s Academy (5-4), 7

Bell Creek (2-7) at Foundation Academy (6-3), 7

Cocoa Beach (6-3) at Orangewood Christian (2-8), 7

Daytona Beach Halifax (2-8) at Umatilla (5-5), 7

Gainesville Oak Hall (8-0*) at Mount Dora Christian (6-4*), 7:30

Legacy Charter (6-4) at Vero Beach St. Edward’s (4-4*), 7

Mount Dora (6-4) at Palatka (7-4), 7

Pierson Taylor (1-9) at Cornerstone Charter (5-5), 7

Trinity Prep (1-9) at Lecanto Seven Rivers (7-3), 7

Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.