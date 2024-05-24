Kickoff 2024! Here are the Rock Hill-area high school football schedules
Believe it or not, high school football season is fewer than 90 days away and Rock Hill-area schools are ready to go.
Following realignment, York and Lancaster counties combine for a seven-team 5A region, while three tri-county programs look to have successful first years under new head coaches.
A few highlights, from the non-region schedule:
▪ Northwestern will open its season across the border against a North Carolina team for the second straight season. The Trojans will take on Hough at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
▪ There will be three tri-county coaches making their head coaching debuts on Aug. 23. Rock Hill and new head coach Randy Birch will open their season on the road against River Bluff following the Bearcats’ first winning season since 2019. Great Falls kicks off its season on the road against North Central. The Red Devils were forced to end their season prematurely last season due to injury, and new head coach Syvelle Newton looks to breathe new life into the program. Lewisville and head coach Trent Urban will host Central Pageland, as the Lions are coming off back-to-back undefeated region championships.
▪ There will also be a host of rivalry games in the early part of the season. South Pointe has the opportunity to win the Rock Hill city football championship in the first four weeks of the season. The Stallions travel to District 3 Stadium to take on Rock Hill on Aug. 30 before hosting Northwestern on Sept. 13. Former region rivals Indian Land and Lancaster renew their county rivalry on Aug. 30 at Indian Land, as the Bruins are coming off a deep playoff run as an at-large team last season. Clover and York add another chapter to their longtime rivalry on Sept. 13. The football rivalry between these two began in 1912, just a few months after the sinking of the Titanic.
2024 Rock Hill-area schedules (region opponents in italics)
ANDREW JACKSON
Aug. 30 Bluffton
Sept. 6 Indian Land
Sept. 13 at Andrews
Sept. 20 at Lewisville
Sept. 27 Fairfield Central
Oct. 4 Cheraw (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 at Chesterfield
Oct. 18 at Central Pageland
Oct. 25 North Central (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at Buford
BUFORD
Aug. 23 S.C. Spartans
Aug. 30 Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Sept. 6 TBD
Sept. 13 at McBee
Sept. 20 at Great Falls
Sept. 27 North Central
Oct. 4 at Central Pageland
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 Chesterfield
Oct. 25 at Cheraw
Nov. 1 Andrew Jackson
CATAWBA RIDGE
Aug. 23 Chapin
Aug. 30 at East Gaston
Sept. 6 at Chester
Sept. 13 Spring Valley
Sept. 20 at Fort Mill
Sept. 27 Northwestern
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 at Indian Land
Oct. 18 Nation Ford
Oct. 25 at Rock Hill
Nov. 1 Clover
CHESTER
Aug. 23 Lancaster
Aug. 30 at Fort Mill
Sept. 6 Catawba Ridge
Sept. 13 at Saludia
Sept. 20 at Union County
Sept. 27 Keenan
Oct. 4 Columbia
Oct. 11 at Fairfield Central
Oct. 18 at Eau Claire
Oct. 25 Mid-Carolina
Nov. 1 Clover
CLOVER
Aug. 23 Julius Chambers
Aug. 30 at Hillcrest
Sept. 6 Palisades
Sept. 13 at York
Sept. 20 Rock Hill
Sept. 27 Fort Mill
Oct. 4 at Northwestern
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 Indian Land
Oct. 25 at Nation Ford
Nov. 1 at Catawba Ridge
FORT MILL
Aug. 23 at Ballantyne Ridge
Aug. 30 Chester
Sept. 6 Blythewood
Sept. 13 at Lancaster
Sept. 20 Catawba Ridge
Sept. 27 at Clover
Oct. 4 Rock Hill (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 Northwestern
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Indian Land
Nov. 1 at Nation Ford
GREAT FALLS
Aug. 23 at North Central
Aug. 30 at Chesterfield
Sept. 6 Allendale Fairfax
Sept. 13 Columbia
Sept. 20 Buford
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 Lee Central
Oct. 11 at Lamar
Oct. 18 at C.A. Johnson
Oct. 25 at Lewisville
Nov. 1 McBee
INDIAN LAND
Aug. 23 York
Aug. 30 Lancaster
Sept. 6 at Andrew Jackson
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 Marvin Ridge
Sept. 27 at Rock Hill
Oct. 4 at Nation Ford
Oct. 11 Catawba Ridge
Oct. 18 at Clover
Oct. 25 Fort Mill
Nov. 1 Northwestern
LANCASTER
Aug. 23 at Chester
Aug. 30 at Indian Land
Sept. 6 Rock Hill
Sept. 13 Fort Mill
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 at Richland Northeast
Oct. 4 A.C. Flora
Oct. 11 Dreher
Oct. 18 at South Pointe
Oct. 25 Camden
Nov. 1 at York
LEWISVILLE
Aug. 23 Central
Aug. 30 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Sept. 6 Atlantic Collegiate Academy
Sept. 13 Fairfield Central
Sept. 20 Andrew Jackson
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 C.A. Johnson
Oct. 11 at Lee Central
Oct. 18 at McBee
Oct. 25 Great Falls
Nov. 1 Lamar
NATION FORD
Aug. 23 at Blythewood
Aug. 30 at York
Sept. 6 River Bluff
Sept. 13 Richland Northeast
Sept. 20 at Northwestern
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 Indian Land
Oct. 11 at Rock Hill
Oct. 18 at Catawba Ridge
Oct. 25 Clover
Nov. 1 Fort Mill
NORTHWESTERN
Aug. 23 vs. Hough (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30
Aug. 30 at Ridge View
Sept. 6 South Florence
Sept. 13 at South Pointe
Sept. 20 Nation Ford
Sept. 27 at Catawba Ridge
Oct. 4 Clover
Oct. 11 at Fort Mill
Oct. 18 Rock Hill
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Indian Land
ROCK HILL
Aug. 23 at River Bluff
Aug. 30 South Pointe
Sept. 6 at Lancaster
Sept. 13 Hartsville
Sept. 20 at Clover
Sept. 27 Indian Land
Oct. 4 at Fort Mill
Oct. 11 Nation Ford
Oct. 18 at Northwestern
Oct. 25 Catawba Ridge
Nov. 1 BYE
SOUTH POINTE
Aug. 23 Spartanburg
Aug. 30 at Rock Hill
Sept. 6 at Ballantyne Ridge
Sept. 13 Northwestern
Sept. 20 A.C. Flora
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 Camden
Oct. 11 at York
Oct. 18 Lancaster
Oct. 25 at Dreher
Nov. 1 at Richland Northeast
YORK
Aug. 23 at Indian Land
Aug. 30 Nation Ford
Sept. 6 at Union County
Sept. 13 Clover
Sept. 20 Dreher
Sept. 27 at A.C. Flora
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 South Pointe
Oct. 18 at Camden
Oct. 25 at Richland Northeast
Nov. 1 Lancaster
— Jay Edwards