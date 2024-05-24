Kickoff 2024! Here are Charlotte-area high school football schedules
Believe it or not, high school football season is fewer than 90 days away, and this season’s schedule is shaping up to be one of the best in a long time.
In just the first few weeks of the season, four teams will play at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Those will be the second and third high school games ever played there.
There’s a doubleheader at Memorial Stadium that will shine a light on one of Mecklenburg County’s biggest rivalries, and in early September, one of the greatest coaches of the century returns to North Carolina with his S.C. powerhouse.
A few highlights, from just the first few weeks:
▪ Butler High and new coach Glenwood Ferebee may have the hardest schedule in the area, kicking off Aug. 23 with Raleigh-area power Rolesville at home. That’s followed by a date at traditional power Richmond Senior, which has a new coach, Brad Denson. Denson was the quarterback of two state championship teams at Richmond in the ‘90s.
The next week, on Sept. 6, Butler hosts Irmo (SC) and former Chambers’ coach Aaron Brand. Ferebee replaced Brand at Chambers and went to three straight state championship games. And after that, Butler plays reigning N.C. 4A state champ Weddington.
▪ On Aug. 22, Independence plays Myers Park at Bank of America Stadium in a game that will feature more than a dozen Division I recruits, and two teams that could win league titles. On the same field, NCISAA private school champion Providence Day plays NCHSAA public school champ Weddington.
▪ On Aug. 23, N.C. power Hough plays S.C. power Northwestern at Memorial Stadium. Immediately following that, south Charlotte rivals Ardrey Kell and Providence will showcase a longtime rivalry that will feature two playoff contenders at Memorial. That same night, Lake Norman comes to North Mecklenburg for a major cross-county rivalry game and the debut of new Vikings’ coach Daryl Vereen, one of the best players in school history.
▪ On Aug. 30, we get a tasty public-private matchup when state Independent Schools’ power Charlotte Christian visits small-school public power South Point in Belmont. That same night, 4A state power Cardinal Gibbons comes down from Raleigh to play three-time state champ Mallard Creek, 2A power Monroe hosts 3A West Charlotte and Myers Park goes to Hough.
▪ On Sept. 6, West Charlotte plays at Independence, renewing one of Mecklenburg County’s oldest and best rivalries. That same night, state powers Providence Day and Charlotte Catholic meet at Catholic.
▪ And on Sept. 13, Rock Hill powers collide when Northwestern visits South Pointe. In Charlotte, small school power Shelby, one of the winningest programs in national history, visits 4A Olympic.
2024 Charlotte-area schedules
A.L. BROWN
Aug. 23 at West Rowan
Aug. 30 at Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 South Rowan
Sept. 20 Hickory Ridge
Sept. 27 at Lake Norman
Oct. 4 Cox Mill
Oct. 11 at West Cabarrus
Oct. 18 at South Iredell
Oct. 25 Mooresville
Nov. 1 at Concord
ANDREW JACKSON (SC)
Aug. 30 Bluffton
Sept. 6 Indian Land
Sept. 13 at Andrews
Sept. 20 at Lewisville
Sept. 27 Fairfield Central
Oct. 4 Cheraw (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 at Chesterfield
Oct. 18 at Central Pageland
Oct. 25 North Central (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at Buford
ARDREY KELL
Aug. 23 vs. Providence (at Memorial Stadium)
Aug. 30 at Weddington
Sept. 6 Marvin Ridge
Sept. 13 at Charlotte Christian
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 Ballantyne Ridge (Homecoming)
Oct. 4 at Berry
Oct. 11 Myers Park
Oct. 18 at South Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 at Olympic
Nov. 1 Palisades (Senior Night)
ASHBROOK
Aug. 23 at Forest Hills
Aug. 30 BYE
Sept. 6 at West Mecklenburg
Sept. 13 East Gaston
Sept. 20 at Crest
Sept. 27 Forestview
Oct. 4 at North Gaston
Oct. 11 Stuart Cramer
Oct. 18 South Point
Oct. 25 at Kings Mountain
Nov. 1 Hunter Huss
BALLANTYNE RIDGE
Aug. 23 Fort Mill
Aug. 30 TBD
Sept. 6 South Pointe (SC)
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 Myers Park
Sept. 27 at Ardrey Kell
Oct. 4 Olympic
Oct. 10 Berry (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Palisades
Oct. 25 at South Mecklenburg
Nov. 1 Cuthbertson
BERRY
Aug. 23 at East Mecklenburg
Aug. 30 at Garinger
Sept. 6 Hopewell
Sept. 13 Rocky River
Sept. 20 Palisades
Sept. 27 at South Mecklenburg
Oct. 4 Ardrey Kell
Oct. 10 at Ballantyne Ridge (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Myers Park
Nov. 1 Olympic
BESSEMER CITY
Aug. 23 East Rutherford
Aug. 30 North Gaston
Sept. 6 at Avery County
Sept. 13 Union Academy
Sept. 20 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Sept. 27 at Highland Tech
Oct. 4 at Burns
Oct. 11 East Gaston
Oct. 18 Shelby
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Cherryville
BUFORD (SC)
Aug. 23 S.C. Spartans
Aug. 30 Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Sept. 6 TBD
Sept. 13 at McBee
Sept. 20 at Great Falls
Sept. 27 North Central
Oct. 4 at Central Pageland
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 Chesterfield
Oct. 25 at Cheraw
Nov. 1 Andrew Jackson
BUTLER
Aug. 23 Rolesville
Aug. 30 at Richmond Senoir
Sept. 6 Irmo (SC)
Sept. 13 at Weddington
Sept. 20 at Garinger
Sept. 27 at Providence
Oct. 4 East Mecklenburg
Oct. 10 Rocky River (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Independence
CANNON SCHOOL
Aug. 16 at Cardinal Newman (SC)
Aug. 23 at Christ the King
Aug. 30 Ravenscroft
Sept. 6 Charlotte Latin
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Charlotte Christian
Sept. 27 Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 4 North Wake Saints
Oct. 11 at Metrolina Christian
Oct. 18 Christ School
Oct. 25 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
CAROLINA BEARCATS
Aug. 23 at Hickory Grove
Aug. 30 OPEN
Sept. 6 at Bonnie Cone Academy
Sept. 13 OPEN
Sept. 21 at Cabarrus Stallions (Saturday)
Sept. 27 at North Wake Saints
Oct. 4 Hickory Hawks
Oct. 11 at South Wake Crusaders
Oct. 18 North Wake Saints
Oct. 25 at Hickory Hawks
Nov. 1 South Wake Crusaders
CATAWBA RIDGE
Aug. 23 Chapin
Aug. 30 at East Gaston
Sept. 6 at Chester
Sept. 13 Spring Valley
Sept. 20 at Fort Mill
Sept. 27 Northwestern
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 at Indian Land
Oct. 18 Nation Ford
Oct. 25 at Rock Hill
Nov. 1 Clover
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Aug. 23 Sun Valley
Aug. 30 Piedmont
Sept. 6 at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 13 at Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 Concord
Oct. 4 South Rowan (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 at East Rowan
Oct. 18 West Rowan (Senior Night)
Oct. 25 at Carson
Nov. 1 at Northwest Cabarrus
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
Aug. 23 South Mecklenburg
Aug. 30 at Northern Durham
Sept. 6 Providence Day
Sept. 13 at Crest
Sept. 20 Providence
Sept. 27 at Independence
Oct. 4 Rocky River (Homecoming)
Oct. 10 Garinger (Senior Night) (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Butler
Oct. 25 at East Mecklenburg
Nov. 1 BYE
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
Aug. 23 at Cox Mill
Aug. 30 at South Point
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 Ardrey Kell
Sept. 20 Cannon School
Sept. 27 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 4 Christ School
Oct. 10 at Providence Day (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Charlotte Latin
Oct. 25 Charlotte Country Day
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
Aug. 16 Savannah Country Day
Aug. 23 Swain County
Aug. 30 at Community School of Davidson
Sept. 6 North Cross (VA)
Sept. 13 at Providence Day
Sept. 20 at High Point Christian
Sept. 27 at Cannon School
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 Charlotte Latin
Oct. 18 Metrolina Christian
Oct. 25 at Charlotte Christian
CHARLOTTE LATIN
Aug. 16 at Ravenscroft
Aug. 23 at Mitchell
Aug. 30 Metrolina Christian
Sept. 6 at Cannon School
Sept. 13 at Winston-Salem Carver
Sept. 20 St. Paul’s
Sept. 27 Covenant Day
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 10 at Charlotte Country Day (Thursday night)
Oct. 18 Charlotte Christian
Oct. 25 Providence Day
CHERRYVILLE
Aug. 23 Avery County
Aug. 30 at West Lincoln
Sept. 6 at Blacksburg (SC)
Sept. 13 North Gaston
Sept. 20 Shelby
Sept. 27 at East Gaston
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 Highland Tech
Oct. 18 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 25 at Burns
Nov. 1 Bessemer City
CHRIST THE KING
Aug. 23 Cannon School
Aug. 30 at Union Academy
Sept. 6 Lake Norman Charter
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Winston-Salem Carver
Sept. 27 Corvian Charter
Oct. 4 Pine Lake Prep
Oct. 11 at Mountain Island Charter
Oct. 18 at Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 25 Community School of Davidson
Nov. 1 at Bishop McGuinness
CLOVER
Aug. 23 Julius Chambers
Aug. 30 at Hillcrest
Sept. 6 Palisades
Sept. 13 at York
Sept. 20 Rock Hill
Sept. 27 Fort Mill
Oct. 4 at Northwestern
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 Indian Land
Oct. 25 at Nation Ford
Nov. 1 at Catawba Ridge
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
Aug. 23 TBD
Aug. 30 Charlotte Country Day
Sept. 6 at Corvian Charter
Sept. 13 at Forest Hills
Sept. 20 Bishop McGuinness
Sept. 27 at Mountain Island Charter
Oct. 4 at Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 11 Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Christ the King
Nov. 1 Pine Lake Prep
CONCORD
Aug. 23 at Piedmont
Aug. 30 Mount Pleasant
Sept. 6 at Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 East Rowan
Sept. 27 at Central Cabarrus
Oct. 4 Carson
Oct. 11 at South Rowan
Oct. 18 Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 25 at West Rowan
Nov. 1 A.L. Brown
CORVIAN CHARTER
Aug. 23 Harding
Aug. 30 Ballantyne Ridge
Sept. 6 Community School of Davidson
Sept. 13 North Mecklenburg
Sept. 20 at Winston-Salem Prep
Sept. 27 at Christ the King
Oct. 4 at Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 11 Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Pine Lake Prep
Nov. 1 at Mountain Island Charter
COVENANT DAY
Aug. 16 at Harrells Christian
Aug. 23 BYE
Aug. 30 at Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 6 Metrolina Christian
Sept. 13 Asheville Christian
Sept. 20 Hickory Grove (Homecoming)
Sept. 27 at Charlotte Latin
Oct. 4 at Asheville School
Oct. 11 at SouthLake Christian
Oct. 18 North Cross (Senior Night)
Oct. 25 at High Point Christian
COX MILL
Aug. 23 Charlotte Christian
Aug. 30 at Kings Mountain
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 at Hickory
Sept. 20 Mooresville
Sept. 27 West Cabarrus
Oct. 4 at A.L. Brown
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 at Lake Norman
Oct. 25 Hickory Ridge
Nov. 1 at South Iredell
CUTHBERTSON
Aug. 23 Parkwood
Aug. 30 at Central Davidson
Sept. 6 South Mecklenburg
Sept. 13 at Palisades
Sept. 20 South Caldwell
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 at Sun Valley
Oct. 10 at Marvin Ridge (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 Porter Ridge
Oct. 25 Weddington (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at Ballantyne Ridge
EAST GASTON
Aug. 23 at North Gaston
Aug. 30 Catawba Ridge
Sept. 6 Stuart Cramer
Sept. 13 at Ashbrook
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 Cherryville
Oct. 4 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 11 at Bessemer City
Oct. 18 Burns
Oct. 25 at Shelby
Nov. 1 Highland Tech
EAST LINCOLN
Aug. 23 Stuart Cramer
Aug. 30 Forestview
Sept. 6 at Lincolnton
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 Hickory
Sept. 27 at Statesville
Oct. 4 West Iredell (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 at Fred T. Foard
Oct. 18 at St. Stephen’s
Oct. 25 at North Iredell
Nov. 1 North Lincoln (Senior Night)
EAST MECKLENBURG
Aug. 23 Berry
Aug. 30 Palisades
Sept. 6 at Parkwood
Sept. 13 at Monroe
Sept. 20 at Rocky River
Sept. 27 Garinger
Oct. 4 at Butler
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 Independence
Oct. 25 Charlotte Catholic
Nov. 1 at Providence
FOREST HILLS
Aug. 23 Ashbrook
Aug. 30 at North Rowan
Sept. 6 at Walkertown
Sept. 13 Community School of Davidson
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 North Stanly
Oct. 4 Monroe
Oct. 10 at West Stanly (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Piedmont
Oct. 25 at Parkwood
Nov. 1 Anson County
FORESTVIEW
Aug. 23 at Burns
Aug. 30 at East Lincoln
Sept. 6 Freedom
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 North Gaston
Sept. 27 at Ashbrook
Oct. 4 Kings Mountain
Oct. 11 at Hunter Huss
Oct. 18 Crest
Oct. 25 at South Point
Nov. 1 Stuart Cramer
FORT MILL
Aug. 23 at Ballantyne Ridge
Aug. 30 Chester
Sept. 6 Blythewood
Sept. 13 at Lancaster
Sept. 20 Catawba Ridge
Sept. 27 at Clover
Oct. 4 Rock Hill (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 Northwestern
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Indian Land
Nov. 1 at Nation Ford
GARINGER
Aug. 23 at Hopewell
Aug. 30 Berry
Sept. 6 Harding
Sept. 13 at Corvian Charter
Sept. 20 Butler
Sept. 27 at East Mecklenburg
Oct. 4 Independence
Oct. 10 at Charlotte Catholic (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Providence
Nov. 1 Rocky River
HARDING
Aug. 23 at Corvian Charter
Aug. 30 Ben L. Smith
Sept. 6 at Garinger
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Hopewell
Sept. 27 at North Mecklenburg
Oct. 4 at Julius Chambers
Oct. 10 at Mallard Creek (Senior Night)
Oct. 18 West Charlotte
Oct. 25 Hough
Nov. 1 West Mecklenburg
HICKORY GROVE
Aug. 16 South Wake
Aug. 23 Carolina Bearcats
Aug. 30 at Mount Zion Academy
Sept. 6 at Hickory Christian
Sept. 13 SouthLake Christian
Sept. 20 at Covenant Day
Sept. 27 Grace Christian
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 Asheville Christian
Oct. 18 at High Point Christian
Oct. 25 Asheville School
HICKORY RIDGE
Aug. 23 Jay M. Robinson
Aug. 30 Independence
Sept. 6 Porter Ridge
Sept. 13 Julius Chambers
Sept. 20 at A.L. Brown
Sept. 27 at Mooresville
Oct. 4 South Iredell
Oct. 11 Lake Norman
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 at Cox Mill
Nov. 1 West Cabarrus (Senior Night)
HIGHLAND TECH
Aug. 23 at Palmetto Christian
Aug. 30 Bonnie Cone Academy
Sept. 6 Union Academy
Sept. 13 Triangle Math & Science
Sept. 20 Burns
Sept. 27 Bessemer City
Oct. 4 at Shelby
Oct. 11 at Cherryville
Oct. 18 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at East Gaston
HOPEWELL
Aug. 23 Garinger
Aug. 30 at Marvin Ridge
Sept. 6 at Berry
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 Harding
Sept. 27 at Mallard Creek
Oct. 4 at West Charlotte
Oct. 10 Julius Chambers (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 West Mecklenburg (Homecoming)
Oct. 25 at North Mecklenburg
Nov. 1 Hough (Senior Night)
HOUGH
Aug. 23 vs. Northwestern (SC) (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30
Aug. 30 Myers Park
Sept. 6 at Carolina Forest
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 North Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 at Julius Chambers
Oct. 4 West Mecklenburg (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 at West Charlotte
Oct. 18 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)
Oct. 25 at Harding
Nov. 1 at Hopewell
HUNTER HUSS
Aug. 23 at Draughn
Aug. 30 Hibriten
Sept. 6 at Providence
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Kings Mountain
Sept. 27 at South Point
Oct. 4 Stuart Cramer
Oct. 11 Forestview
Oct. 18 at North Gaston
Oct. 25 Crest
Nov. 1 at Ashbrook
INDEPENDENCE
Aug. 22 vs. Myers Park at Bank of America Stadium (Thursday night), 4
Aug. 30 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 6 West Charlotte
Sept. 13 at South Mecklenburg
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 4 at Garinger
Oct. 11 Providence (Homecoming/Senior Night)
Oct. 18 at East Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 at Rocky River
Nov. 1 at Butler
INDIAN LAND
Aug. 23 York
Aug. 30 Lancaster
Sept. 6 at Andrew Jackson
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 Marvin Ridge
Sept. 27 at Rock Hill
Oct. 4 at Nation Ford
Oct. 11 Catawba Ridge
Oct. 18 at Clover
Oct. 25 Fort Mill
Nov. 1 Northwestern
JAY M. ROBINSON
Aug. 23 at Hickory Ridge
Aug. 30 West Cabarrus
Sept. 6 Concord
Sept. 13 Central Cabarrus
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 at Carson
Oct. 4 East Rowan
Oct. 11 at West Rowan
Oct. 18 at South Rowan
Oct. 25 at Northwest Cabarrus
Nov. 1 Mount Pleasant
JULIUS CHAMBERS
Aug. 23 at Clover
Aug. 30 BYE
Sept. 6 at Glenn
Sept. 13 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 20 West Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 Hough
Oct. 4 Harding
Oct. 10 at Hopewell (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 North Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 at West Charlotte
Nov. 1 at Mallard Creek
LAKE NORMAN
Aug. 23 at North Mecklenburg
Aug. 30 Statesville
Sept. 6 Asheville
Sept. 13 at Marvin Ridge
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 A.L. Brown
Oct. 4 at West Cabarrus
Oct. 11 at Hickory Ridge
Oct. 18 Cox Mill
Oct. 25 South Iredell
Nov. 1 at Mooresville
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Aug. 23 TBD
Aug. 30 Winston-Salem Prep
Sept. 6 at Christ the King
Sept. 13 at Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 Albemarle
Oct. 4 SouthLake Christian
Oct. 11 North Stanly
Oct. 18 at Union Academy
Oct. 25 at South Stanly
Nov. 1 Bonnie Cone
LANCASTER (SC)
Aug. 23 at Chester
Aug. 30 at Indian Land
Sept. 6 Rock Hill
Sept. 13 Fort Mill
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 at Richland Northeast
Oct. 4 A.C. Flora
Oct. 11 Dreher
Oct. 18 at South Pointe (SC)
Oct. 25 Camden
Nov. 1 at York
LINCOLNTON
Aug. 23 at South Point
Aug. 30 at North Lincoln
Sept. 6 East Lincoln
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Bunker Hill
Sept. 27 Newton Conover
Oct. 4 at Bandys
Oct. 11 West Caldwell (Homecoming)
Oct. 18 at East Burke
Oct. 25 at Maiden
Nov. 1 West Lincoln (Senior Night)
MALLARD CREEK
Aug. 24 vs. Prince Avenue (GA) (at Westside High (SC) (Saturday)
Aug. 30 Cardinal Gibbons
Sept. 6 Grayson (GA)
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at West Charlotte
Sept. 27 Hopewell
Oct. 4 at North Mecklenburg
Oct. 10 Harding (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Hough
Oct. 25 West Mecklenburg
Nov. 1 Julius Chambers
MARVIN RIDGE
Aug. 23 at Ronald Reagan
Aug. 30 Hopewell
Sept. 6 at Ardrey Kell
Sept. 13 Lake Norman
Sept. 20 at Indian Land
Sept. 27 at Sun Valley
Oct. 4 at Porter Ridge
Oct. 10 Cuthbertson (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 BYE
Oct. 25 Sun Valley
Nov. 1 at Weddington
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
Aug. 16 North Raleigh Christian
Aug. 23 Trinity Christian
Aug. 30 at Charlotte Latin
Sept. 6 at Covenant Day
Sept. 13 Asheville School
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 at Ravenscroft
Oct. 4 Mount Zion Academy
Oct. 11 Cannon School
Oct. 18 at Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 25 at Christ School
MONROE
Aug. 23 at Central Davidson
Aug. 30 West Charlotte
Sept. 6 Rocky River
Sept. 13 East Mecklenburg (Homecoming)
Sept. 20 at Porter Ridge
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 at Forest Hills
Oct. 10 at Parkwood (Thursday night)
Oct. 18 Anson County
Oct. 25 Piedmont
Nov. 1 at West Stanly
MOORESVILLE
Aug. 23 Davie County
Aug. 30 at Ronald Reagan
Sept. 6 West Rowan
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Cox Mill
Sept. 27 Hickory Ridge
Oct. 4 at Providence
Oct. 11 at South Iredell
Oct. 18 West Cabarrus
Oct. 25 at A.L. Brown
Nov. 1 Lake Norman
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
Aug. 23 Cabarrus Stallions
Aug. 30 Covenant Day
Sept. 6 SouthLake Christian
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 27 Community School of Davidson
Oct. 3 at Winston-Salem Prep (Thursday Night)
Oct. 11 Christ the King
Oct. 18 at Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 25 Winston-Salem Carver
Nov. 1 Corvian Charter
MOUNT PLEASANT
Aug. 23 at Carson
Aug. 30 at Concord
Sept. 6 Central Cabarrus
Sept. 13 Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 20 West Stanly
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 at South Stanly
Oct. 11 Union Academy
Oct. 18 Albemarle
Oct. 25 at North Stanly
Nov. 1 at Jay M. Robinson
MYERS PARK
Aug. 22 vs. Independence (at Bank of America Stadium) (Thursday Night)
Aug. 30 at Hough
Sept. 6 Sun Valley
Sept. 13 at Richmond Senior
Sept. 20 at Ballantyne Ridge
Sept. 27 Palisades (Homecoming)
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 10 at Ardrey Kell (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Olympic
Oct. 25 Berry (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 South Mecklenburg
NATION FORDAug. 23 at Blythewood
Aug. 30 at York
Sept. 6 River Bluff
Sept. 13 Richland Northeast
Sept. 20 at Northwestern
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 Indian Land
Oct. 11 at Rock Hill
Oct. 18 at Catawba Ridge
Oct. 25 Clover
Nov. 1 Fort Mill
NORTH GASTON
Aug. 23 East Gaston
Aug. 30 at Bessemer City
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 at Cherryville
Sept. 20 at Forestview
Sept. 27 Kings Mountain
Oct. 4 Ashbrook (Homecoming)
Oct. 11 at Crest
Oct. 18 Hunter Huss
Oct. 25 at Stuart Cramer
Nov. 1 South Point (Senior Night)
NORTH IREDELL
Aug. 23 at South Iredell
Aug. 30 Starmount
Sept. 6 Alexander Central
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Fred T. Foard
Sept. 27 St. Stephen’s (Homecoming)
Oct. 4 at North Lincoln
Oct. 11 Hickory
Oct. 18 at Statesville
Oct. 25 East Lincoln (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at West Iredell
NORTH LINCOLN
Aug. 23 West Lincoln
Aug. 30 Lincolnton
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 at East Rutherford
Sept. 20 Statesville
Sept. 27 at Hickory
Oct. 4 North Iredell
Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s
Oct. 18 Fred T. Foard (Senior Night)
Oct. 25 at West Iredell
Nov. 1 at East Lincoln
NORTH MECKLENBURG
Aug. 23 Lake Norman
Aug. 30 at Olympic
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 at Corvian Charter
Sept. 20 at Hough
Sept. 27 Harding (Homecoming)
Oct. 4 Mallard Creek
Oct. 10 at West Mecklenburg (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Julius Chambers
Oct. 25 Hopewell
Nov. 1 West Charlotte (Senior Night)
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Aug. 23 at West Cabarrus
Aug. 30 A.L. Brown
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 20 South Rowan
Sept. 27 at East Rowan
Oct. 4 West Rowan
Oct. 11 at Carson
Oct. 18 at Concord
Oct. 25 Jay M. Robinson
Nov. 1 Central Cabarrus
NORTHWESTERN (SC)
Aug. 23 vs. Hough (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30
Aug. 30 at Ridge View
Sept. 6 South Florence
Sept. 13 at South Pointe (SC)
Sept. 20 Nation Ford
Sept. 27 at Catawba Ridge
Oct. 4 Clover
Oct. 11 at Fort Mill
Oct. 18 Rock Hill
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Indian Land
OLYMPIC
Aug. 23 at West Mecklenburg
Aug. 30 North Mecklenburg
Sept. 6 at West Cabarrus
Sept. 13 Shelby
Sept. 20 South Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 at Ballantyne Ridge
Oct. 10 at Palisades (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 Myers Park (Homecoming)
Oct. 25 Ardrey Kell (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at Berry
PALISADES
Aug. 23 at West Charlotte
Aug. 30 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 6 at Clover (SC)
Sept. 13 Cuthbertson
Sept. 20 at Berry
Sept. 27 at Myers Park
Oct. 4 South Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
Oct. 10 Olympic (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 Ballantyne Ridge (Homecoming)
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Ardrey Kell
PARKWOOD
Aug. 23 at Cuthbertson
Aug. 30 at Pageland Central (SC)
Sept. 6 East Mecklenburg
Sept. 13 Sun Valley
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 at East Randolph
Oct. 4 at Anson County
Oct. 10 Monroe (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at West Stanly
Oct. 25 Forest Hills
Nov. 1 Piedmont
PIEDMONT
Aug. 23 Concord
Aug. 30 at Central Cabarrus
Sept. 6 Carson
Sept. 13 South Iredell
Sept. 20 at Montgomery Central
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 West Stanly
Oct. 10 at Anson County (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 Forest Hills
Oct. 25 at Monroe
Nov. 1 at Parkwood
PINE LAKE PREP
Aug. 23 BYE
Aug. 30 at SouthLake Christian
Sept. 6 at Roanoke Rapids
Sept. 13 Lake Norman Charter
Sept. 20 Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 27 at Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 4 at Christ the King
Oct. 11 Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 18 at Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 25 Corvian Charter
Nov. 1 at Community School of Davidson
PORTER RIDGE
Aug. 23 at Rocky River
Aug. 30 South Iredell
Sept. 6 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 13 West Cabarrus
Sept. 20 Monroe
Sept. 27 BYE/TBD
Oct. 4 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 10 at Weddington (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Cuthbertson
Oct. 25 BYE/TBD
Nov. 1 Sun Valley
PROVIDENCE
Aug. 23 vs. Ardrey Kell (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30
Aug. 30 at South Mecklenburg
Sept. 6 Hunter Huss
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 27 Butler
Oct. 4 Mooresville
Oct. 10 at Independence (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Rocky River
Oct. 25 Garinger
Nov. 1 East Mecklenburg
PROVIDENCE DAY
Aug. 16 Trinity Christian
Aug. 22 vs. Weddington (at Bank of America Stadium, Thursday Night)
Aug. 30 Asheville
Sept. 6 at Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 13 Charlotte Country Day
Sept. 20 Christ School (Homecoming)
Sept. 27 at North Raleigh Christian
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 10 Charlotte Christian (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 25 at Charlotte Latin
ROCK HILL
Aug. 23 at River Bluff
Aug. 30 South Pointe
Sept. 6 at Lancaster
Sept. 13 Hartsville
Sept. 20 at Clover
Sept. 27 Indian Land
Oct. 4 at Fort Mill
Oct. 11 Nation Ford
Oct. 18 at Northwestern
Oct. 25 Catawba Ridge
Nov. 1 BYE
ROCKY RIVER
Aug. 23 at Porter Ridge
Aug. 30 at West Mecklenburg
Sept. 6 Monroe
Sept. 13 at Berry
Sept. 20 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 10 Butler (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Providence
Oct. 25 at Independence
Nov. 1 Garinger
SOUTH IREDELL
Aug. 23 North Iredell
Aug. 30 at Porter Ridge
Sept. 6 Statesville
Sept. 13 at Piedmont
Sept. 20 at West Cabarrus
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 at Hickory Ridge
Oct. 11 Mooresville
Oct. 18 A.L. Brown
Oct. 25 at Lake Norman
Nov. 1 Cox Mill
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
Aug. 16 Grace Christian
Aug. 23 High Point Christian
Aug. 30 Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 6 at Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 13 at Hickory Grove
Sept. 20 BYE
Sept. 27 at Trinity Christian
Oct. 4 at Lake Norman Charter
Oct. 11 Covenant Day
Oct. 18 Asheville School
Oct. 25 at Asheville Christian
SOUTH MECKLENBURG
Aug. 23 at Charlotte Catholic
Aug. 30 Providence
Sept. 6 at Cuthbertson
Sept. 13 Independence
Sept. 20 at Olympic
Sept. 27 Berry
Oct. 4 at Palisades
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 Ardrey Kell
Oct. 25 Ballantyne Ridge
Nov. 1 at Myers Park
SOUTH POINT
Aug. 23 Lincolnton (Senior Night)
Aug. 30 Charlotte Christian
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 Hibriten
Sept. 20 at Stuart Cramer
Sept. 27 Hunter Huss (Homecoming)
Oct. 4 Crest
Oct. 11 at Kings Mountain
Oct. 18 at Ashbrook
Oct. 25 Forestview
Nov. 1 at North Gaston
SOUTH POINTE (SC)Aug. 23 Spartanburg
Aug. 30 at Rock Hill
Sept. 6 at Ballantyne Ridge
Sept. 13 Northwestern
Sept. 20 A.C. Flora
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 Camden
Oct. 11 at York
Oct. 18 Lancaster
Oct. 25 at Dreher
Nov. 1 at Richland Northeast
STATESVILLE
Aug. 23 at Alexander Central
Aug. 30 at Lake Norman
Sept. 6 at South Iredell
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at North Lincoln
Sept. 27 East Lincoln
Oct. 4 at Fred T. Foard
Oct. 11 at West Iredell
Oct. 18 North Iredell
Oct. 25 St. Stephen’s
Nov. 1 at Hickory
STUART CRAMER
Aug. 23 at East Lincoln
Aug. 30 Chase
Sept. 6 at East Gaston
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 South Point
Sept. 27 Crest
Oct. 4 at Hunter Huss
Oct. 11 at Ashbrook
Oct. 18 Kings Mountain
Oct. 25 North Gaston
Nov. 1 at Forestview
SUN VALLEY
Aug. 23 at Central Cabarrus
Aug. 30 Anson County
Sept. 6 at Myers Park
Sept. 13 at Parkwood
Sept. 20 at Alexander Central
Sept. 27 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 4 Cuthbertson
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 Weddington
Oct. 25 at Marvin Ridge
Nov. 1 at Porter Ridge
UNION ACADEMY
Aug. 23 South Rowan
Aug. 30 Christ the King
Sept. 6 at Highland Tech
Sept. 13 at Bessemer City
Sept. 20 Trinity
Sept. 27 BYE
Oct. 4 at North Stanly
Oct. 11 at Mount Pleasant
Oct. 18 Lake Norman Charter (Homecoming)
Oct. 25 Albemarle (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at South Stanly
WEDDINGTON
Aug. 22 vs. Providence Day (at Bank of America Stadium, Thursday night)
Aug. 30 Ardrey Kell
Sept. 6 at West Forsyth
Sept. 13 Butler
Sept. 20 at Chapel Hill
Sept. 27 Westside (SC)
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 Porter Ridge
Oct. 18 at Sun Valley
Oct. 25 at Cuthbertson
Nov. 1 Marvin Ridge
WEST CABARRUS
Aug. 23 Northwest Cabarrus
Aug. 30 at Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 6 Olympic
Sept. 13 at Porter Ridge
Sept. 20 South Iredell
Sept. 27 at Cox Mill
Oct. 4 A.L. Brown
Oct. 11 Lake Norman
Oct. 18 at Mooresville
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Hickory Ridge
WEST CHARLOTTE
Aug. 23 Palisades
Aug. 30 at Monroe
Sept. 6 at Independence
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 Mallard Creek
Sept. 27 at West Mecklenburg
Oct. 4 Hopewell (Homecoming)
Oct. 10 Hough (Thursday Night)
Oct. 18 at Harding
Oct. 25 Julius Chambers (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at North Mecklenburg
WEST IREDELL
Aug. 23 Community School of Davidson
Aug. 30 at West Caldwell
Sept. 6 BYE
Sept. 13 West Wilkes
Sept. 20 at St. Stephen’s
Sept. 27 Fred T. Foard
Oct. 4 at East Lincoln
Oct. 11 Statesville
Oct. 18 at Hickory
Oct. 25 North Lincoln
Nov. 1 North Iredell
WEST LINCOLN
Aug. 23 at North Lincoln
Aug. 30 Cherryville
Sept. 6 at Fred T. Foard
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 Bandys
Sept. 27 at Maiden
Oct. 4 Bunker Hill
Oct. 11 Newton Conover (Homecoming)
Oct. 18 at West Caldwell
Oct. 25 East Burke (Senior Night)
Nov. 1 at Lincolnton
WEST MECKLENBURG
Aug. 23 Olympic
Aug. 30 at Rocky River\u0009
Sept. 6 Ashbrook
Sept. 13 BYE
Sept. 20 at Julius Chambers
Sept. 27 West Charlotte (Homecoming)
Oct. 4 at Hough
Oct. 10 North Mecklenburg (Thursday night)
Oct. 18 at Hopewell
Oct. 25 at Mallard Creek
Nov. 1 at Harding
YORK
Aug. 23 at Indian Land
Aug. 30 Nation Ford
Sept. 6 at Union County
Sept. 13 Clover
Sept. 20 Dreher
Sept. 27 at A.C. Flora
Oct. 4 BYE
Oct. 11 South Pointe
Oct. 18 at Camden
Oct. 25 at Richland Northeast
Nov. 1 Lancaster