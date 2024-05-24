Kickoff 2024! Here are Charlotte-area high school football schedules

Believe it or not, high school football season is fewer than 90 days away, and this season’s schedule is shaping up to be one of the best in a long time.

In just the first few weeks of the season, four teams will play at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Those will be the second and third high school games ever played there.

There’s a doubleheader at Memorial Stadium that will shine a light on one of Mecklenburg County’s biggest rivalries, and in early September, one of the greatest coaches of the century returns to North Carolina with his S.C. powerhouse.

A few highlights, from just the first few weeks:

▪ Butler High and new coach Glenwood Ferebee may have the hardest schedule in the area, kicking off Aug. 23 with Raleigh-area power Rolesville at home. That’s followed by a date at traditional power Richmond Senior, which has a new coach, Brad Denson. Denson was the quarterback of two state championship teams at Richmond in the ‘90s.

The next week, on Sept. 6, Butler hosts Irmo (SC) and former Chambers’ coach Aaron Brand. Ferebee replaced Brand at Chambers and went to three straight state championship games. And after that, Butler plays reigning N.C. 4A state champ Weddington.

▪ On Aug. 22, Independence plays Myers Park at Bank of America Stadium in a game that will feature more than a dozen Division I recruits, and two teams that could win league titles. On the same field, NCISAA private school champion Providence Day plays NCHSAA public school champ Weddington.

▪ On Aug. 23, N.C. power Hough plays S.C. power Northwestern at Memorial Stadium. Immediately following that, south Charlotte rivals Ardrey Kell and Providence will showcase a longtime rivalry that will feature two playoff contenders at Memorial. That same night, Lake Norman comes to North Mecklenburg for a major cross-county rivalry game and the debut of new Vikings’ coach Daryl Vereen, one of the best players in school history.

▪ On Aug. 30, we get a tasty public-private matchup when state Independent Schools’ power Charlotte Christian visits small-school public power South Point in Belmont. That same night, 4A state power Cardinal Gibbons comes down from Raleigh to play three-time state champ Mallard Creek, 2A power Monroe hosts 3A West Charlotte and Myers Park goes to Hough.

▪ On Sept. 6, West Charlotte plays at Independence, renewing one of Mecklenburg County’s oldest and best rivalries. That same night, state powers Providence Day and Charlotte Catholic meet at Catholic.

▪ And on Sept. 13, Rock Hill powers collide when Northwestern visits South Pointe. In Charlotte, small school power Shelby, one of the winningest programs in national history, visits 4A Olympic.

2024 Charlotte-area schedules

A.L. BROWN

Aug. 23 at West Rowan

Aug. 30 at Northwest Cabarrus

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 South Rowan

Sept. 20 Hickory Ridge

Sept. 27 at Lake Norman

Oct. 4 Cox Mill

Oct. 11 at West Cabarrus

Oct. 18 at South Iredell

Oct. 25 Mooresville

Nov. 1 at Concord

ANDREW JACKSON (SC)

Aug. 30 Bluffton

Sept. 6 Indian Land

Sept. 13 at Andrews

Sept. 20 at Lewisville

Sept. 27 Fairfield Central

Oct. 4 Cheraw (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 at Chesterfield

Oct. 18 at Central Pageland

Oct. 25 North Central (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at Buford

ARDREY KELL

Aug. 23 vs. Providence (at Memorial Stadium)

Aug. 30 at Weddington

Sept. 6 Marvin Ridge

Sept. 13 at Charlotte Christian

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 Ballantyne Ridge (Homecoming)

Oct. 4 at Berry

Oct. 11 Myers Park

Oct. 18 at South Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 at Olympic

Nov. 1 Palisades (Senior Night)

ASHBROOK

Aug. 23 at Forest Hills

Aug. 30 BYE

Sept. 6 at West Mecklenburg

Sept. 13 East Gaston

Sept. 20 at Crest

Sept. 27 Forestview

Oct. 4 at North Gaston

Oct. 11 Stuart Cramer

Oct. 18 South Point

Oct. 25 at Kings Mountain

Nov. 1 Hunter Huss

BALLANTYNE RIDGE

Aug. 23 Fort Mill

Aug. 30 TBD

Sept. 6 South Pointe (SC)

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Myers Park

Sept. 27 at Ardrey Kell

Oct. 4 Olympic

Oct. 10 Berry (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Palisades

Oct. 25 at South Mecklenburg

Nov. 1 Cuthbertson

BERRY

Aug. 23 at East Mecklenburg

Aug. 30 at Garinger

Sept. 6 Hopewell

Sept. 13 Rocky River

Sept. 20 Palisades

Sept. 27 at South Mecklenburg

Oct. 4 Ardrey Kell

Oct. 10 at Ballantyne Ridge (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 at Myers Park

Nov. 1 Olympic

BESSEMER CITY

Aug. 23 East Rutherford

Aug. 30 North Gaston

Sept. 6 at Avery County

Sept. 13 Union Academy

Sept. 20 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Sept. 27 at Highland Tech

Oct. 4 at Burns

Oct. 11 East Gaston

Oct. 18 Shelby

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Cherryville

BUFORD (SC)

Aug. 23 S.C. Spartans

Aug. 30 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Sept. 6 TBD

Sept. 13 at McBee

Sept. 20 at Great Falls

Sept. 27 North Central

Oct. 4 at Central Pageland

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 Chesterfield

Oct. 25 at Cheraw

Nov. 1 Andrew Jackson

BUTLER

Aug. 23 Rolesville

Aug. 30 at Richmond Senoir

Sept. 6 Irmo (SC)

Sept. 13 at Weddington

Sept. 20 at Garinger

Sept. 27 at Providence

Oct. 4 East Mecklenburg

Oct. 10 Rocky River (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Independence

CANNON SCHOOL

Aug. 16 at Cardinal Newman (SC)

Aug. 23 at Christ the King

Aug. 30 Ravenscroft

Sept. 6 Charlotte Latin

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Charlotte Christian

Sept. 27 Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 4 North Wake Saints

Oct. 11 at Metrolina Christian

Oct. 18 Christ School

Oct. 25 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

CAROLINA BEARCATS

Aug. 23 at Hickory Grove

Aug. 30 OPEN

Sept. 6 at Bonnie Cone Academy

Sept. 13 OPEN

Sept. 21 at Cabarrus Stallions (Saturday)

Sept. 27 at North Wake Saints

Oct. 4 Hickory Hawks

Oct. 11 at South Wake Crusaders

Oct. 18 North Wake Saints

Oct. 25 at Hickory Hawks

Nov. 1 South Wake Crusaders

CATAWBA RIDGE

Aug. 23 Chapin

Aug. 30 at East Gaston

Sept. 6 at Chester

Sept. 13 Spring Valley

Sept. 20 at Fort Mill

Sept. 27 Northwestern

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 at Indian Land

Oct. 18 Nation Ford

Oct. 25 at Rock Hill

Nov. 1 Clover

CENTRAL CABARRUS

Aug. 23 Sun Valley

Aug. 30 Piedmont

Sept. 6 at Mount Pleasant

Sept. 13 at Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 Concord

Oct. 4 South Rowan (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 at East Rowan

Oct. 18 West Rowan (Senior Night)

Oct. 25 at Carson

Nov. 1 at Northwest Cabarrus

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

Aug. 23 South Mecklenburg

Aug. 30 at Northern Durham

Sept. 6 Providence Day

Sept. 13 at Crest

Sept. 20 Providence

Sept. 27 at Independence

Oct. 4 Rocky River (Homecoming)

Oct. 10 Garinger (Senior Night) (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Butler

Oct. 25 at East Mecklenburg

Nov. 1 BYE

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

Aug. 23 at Cox Mill

Aug. 30 at South Point

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 Ardrey Kell

Sept. 20 Cannon School

Sept. 27 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 4 Christ School

Oct. 10 at Providence Day (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Charlotte Latin

Oct. 25 Charlotte Country Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

Aug. 16 Savannah Country Day

Aug. 23 Swain County

Aug. 30 at Community School of Davidson

Sept. 6 North Cross (VA)

Sept. 13 at Providence Day

Sept. 20 at High Point Christian

Sept. 27 at Cannon School

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 Charlotte Latin

Oct. 18 Metrolina Christian

Oct. 25 at Charlotte Christian

CHARLOTTE LATIN

Aug. 16 at Ravenscroft

Aug. 23 at Mitchell

Aug. 30 Metrolina Christian

Sept. 6 at Cannon School

Sept. 13 at Winston-Salem Carver

Sept. 20 St. Paul’s

Sept. 27 Covenant Day

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 10 at Charlotte Country Day (Thursday night)

Oct. 18 Charlotte Christian

Oct. 25 Providence Day

CHERRYVILLE

Aug. 23 Avery County

Aug. 30 at West Lincoln

Sept. 6 at Blacksburg (SC)

Sept. 13 North Gaston

Sept. 20 Shelby

Sept. 27 at East Gaston

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 Highland Tech

Oct. 18 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 25 at Burns

Nov. 1 Bessemer City

CHRIST THE KING

Aug. 23 Cannon School

Aug. 30 at Union Academy

Sept. 6 Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Winston-Salem Carver

Sept. 27 Corvian Charter

Oct. 4 Pine Lake Prep

Oct. 11 at Mountain Island Charter

Oct. 18 at Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 25 Community School of Davidson

Nov. 1 at Bishop McGuinness

CLOVER

Aug. 23 Julius Chambers

Aug. 30 at Hillcrest

Sept. 6 Palisades

Sept. 13 at York

Sept. 20 Rock Hill

Sept. 27 Fort Mill

Oct. 4 at Northwestern

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 Indian Land

Oct. 25 at Nation Ford

Nov. 1 at Catawba Ridge

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

Aug. 23 TBD

Aug. 30 Charlotte Country Day

Sept. 6 at Corvian Charter

Sept. 13 at Forest Hills

Sept. 20 Bishop McGuinness

Sept. 27 at Mountain Island Charter

Oct. 4 at Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 11 Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 at Christ the King

Nov. 1 Pine Lake Prep

CONCORD

Aug. 23 at Piedmont

Aug. 30 Mount Pleasant

Sept. 6 at Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 East Rowan

Sept. 27 at Central Cabarrus

Oct. 4 Carson

Oct. 11 at South Rowan

Oct. 18 Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 25 at West Rowan

Nov. 1 A.L. Brown

CORVIAN CHARTER

Aug. 23 Harding

Aug. 30 Ballantyne Ridge

Sept. 6 Community School of Davidson

Sept. 13 North Mecklenburg

Sept. 20 at Winston-Salem Prep

Sept. 27 at Christ the King

Oct. 4 at Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 11 Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 at Pine Lake Prep

Nov. 1 at Mountain Island Charter

COVENANT DAY

Aug. 16 at Harrells Christian

Aug. 23 BYE

Aug. 30 at Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 6 Metrolina Christian

Sept. 13 Asheville Christian

Sept. 20 Hickory Grove (Homecoming)

Sept. 27 at Charlotte Latin

Oct. 4 at Asheville School

Oct. 11 at SouthLake Christian

Oct. 18 North Cross (Senior Night)

Oct. 25 at High Point Christian

COX MILL

Aug. 23 Charlotte Christian

Aug. 30 at Kings Mountain

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 at Hickory

Sept. 20 Mooresville

Sept. 27 West Cabarrus

Oct. 4 at A.L. Brown

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 at Lake Norman

Oct. 25 Hickory Ridge

Nov. 1 at South Iredell

CUTHBERTSON

Aug. 23 Parkwood

Aug. 30 at Central Davidson

Sept. 6 South Mecklenburg

Sept. 13 at Palisades

Sept. 20 South Caldwell

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 at Sun Valley

Oct. 10 at Marvin Ridge (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 Porter Ridge

Oct. 25 Weddington (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at Ballantyne Ridge

EAST GASTON

Aug. 23 at North Gaston

Aug. 30 Catawba Ridge

Sept. 6 Stuart Cramer

Sept. 13 at Ashbrook

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 Cherryville

Oct. 4 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 11 at Bessemer City

Oct. 18 Burns

Oct. 25 at Shelby

Nov. 1 Highland Tech

EAST LINCOLN

Aug. 23 Stuart Cramer

Aug. 30 Forestview

Sept. 6 at Lincolnton

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Hickory

Sept. 27 at Statesville

Oct. 4 West Iredell (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 at Fred T. Foard

Oct. 18 at St. Stephen’s

Oct. 25 at North Iredell

Nov. 1 North Lincoln (Senior Night)

EAST MECKLENBURG

Aug. 23 Berry

Aug. 30 Palisades

Sept. 6 at Parkwood

Sept. 13 at Monroe

Sept. 20 at Rocky River

Sept. 27 Garinger

Oct. 4 at Butler

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 Independence

Oct. 25 Charlotte Catholic

Nov. 1 at Providence

FOREST HILLS

Aug. 23 Ashbrook

Aug. 30 at North Rowan

Sept. 6 at Walkertown

Sept. 13 Community School of Davidson

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 North Stanly

Oct. 4 Monroe

Oct. 10 at West Stanly (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Piedmont

Oct. 25 at Parkwood

Nov. 1 Anson County

FORESTVIEW

Aug. 23 at Burns

Aug. 30 at East Lincoln

Sept. 6 Freedom

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 North Gaston

Sept. 27 at Ashbrook

Oct. 4 Kings Mountain

Oct. 11 at Hunter Huss

Oct. 18 Crest

Oct. 25 at South Point

Nov. 1 Stuart Cramer

FORT MILL

Aug. 23 at Ballantyne Ridge

Aug. 30 Chester

Sept. 6 Blythewood

Sept. 13 at Lancaster

Sept. 20 Catawba Ridge

Sept. 27 at Clover

Oct. 4 Rock Hill (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 Northwestern

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 at Indian Land

Nov. 1 at Nation Ford

GARINGER

Aug. 23 at Hopewell

Aug. 30 Berry

Sept. 6 Harding

Sept. 13 at Corvian Charter

Sept. 20 Butler

Sept. 27 at East Mecklenburg

Oct. 4 Independence

Oct. 10 at Charlotte Catholic (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 at Providence

Nov. 1 Rocky River

HARDING

Aug. 23 at Corvian Charter

Aug. 30 Ben L. Smith

Sept. 6 at Garinger

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Hopewell

Sept. 27 at North Mecklenburg

Oct. 4 at Julius Chambers

Oct. 10 at Mallard Creek (Senior Night)

Oct. 18 West Charlotte

Oct. 25 Hough

Nov. 1 West Mecklenburg

HICKORY GROVE

Aug. 16 South Wake

Aug. 23 Carolina Bearcats

Aug. 30 at Mount Zion Academy

Sept. 6 at Hickory Christian

Sept. 13 SouthLake Christian

Sept. 20 at Covenant Day

Sept. 27 Grace Christian

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 Asheville Christian

Oct. 18 at High Point Christian

Oct. 25 Asheville School

HICKORY RIDGE

Aug. 23 Jay M. Robinson

Aug. 30 Independence

Sept. 6 Porter Ridge

Sept. 13 Julius Chambers

Sept. 20 at A.L. Brown

Sept. 27 at Mooresville

Oct. 4 South Iredell

Oct. 11 Lake Norman

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 at Cox Mill

Nov. 1 West Cabarrus (Senior Night)

HIGHLAND TECH

Aug. 23 at Palmetto Christian

Aug. 30 Bonnie Cone Academy

Sept. 6 Union Academy

Sept. 13 Triangle Math & Science

Sept. 20 Burns

Sept. 27 Bessemer City

Oct. 4 at Shelby

Oct. 11 at Cherryville

Oct. 18 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at East Gaston

HOPEWELL

Aug. 23 Garinger

Aug. 30 at Marvin Ridge

Sept. 6 at Berry

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Harding

Sept. 27 at Mallard Creek

Oct. 4 at West Charlotte

Oct. 10 Julius Chambers (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 West Mecklenburg (Homecoming)

Oct. 25 at North Mecklenburg

Nov. 1 Hough (Senior Night)

HOUGH

Aug. 23 vs. Northwestern (SC) (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30

Aug. 30 Myers Park

Sept. 6 at Carolina Forest

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 North Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 at Julius Chambers

Oct. 4 West Mecklenburg (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 at West Charlotte

Oct. 18 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)

Oct. 25 at Harding

Nov. 1 at Hopewell

HUNTER HUSS

Aug. 23 at Draughn

Aug. 30 Hibriten

Sept. 6 at Providence

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Kings Mountain

Sept. 27 at South Point

Oct. 4 Stuart Cramer

Oct. 11 Forestview

Oct. 18 at North Gaston

Oct. 25 Crest

Nov. 1 at Ashbrook

INDEPENDENCE

Aug. 22 vs. Myers Park at Bank of America Stadium (Thursday night), 4

Aug. 30 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 6 West Charlotte

Sept. 13 at South Mecklenburg

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 4 at Garinger

Oct. 11 Providence (Homecoming/Senior Night)

Oct. 18 at East Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 at Rocky River

Nov. 1 at Butler

INDIAN LAND

Aug. 23 York

Aug. 30 Lancaster

Sept. 6 at Andrew Jackson

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Marvin Ridge

Sept. 27 at Rock Hill

Oct. 4 at Nation Ford

Oct. 11 Catawba Ridge

Oct. 18 at Clover

Oct. 25 Fort Mill

Nov. 1 Northwestern

JAY M. ROBINSON

Aug. 23 at Hickory Ridge

Aug. 30 West Cabarrus

Sept. 6 Concord

Sept. 13 Central Cabarrus

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 at Carson

Oct. 4 East Rowan

Oct. 11 at West Rowan

Oct. 18 at South Rowan

Oct. 25 at Northwest Cabarrus

Nov. 1 Mount Pleasant

JULIUS CHAMBERS

Aug. 23 at Clover

Aug. 30 BYE

Sept. 6 at Glenn

Sept. 13 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 20 West Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 Hough

Oct. 4 Harding

Oct. 10 at Hopewell (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 at West Charlotte

Nov. 1 at Mallard Creek

LAKE NORMAN

Aug. 23 at North Mecklenburg

Aug. 30 Statesville

Sept. 6 Asheville

Sept. 13 at Marvin Ridge

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 A.L. Brown

Oct. 4 at West Cabarrus

Oct. 11 at Hickory Ridge

Oct. 18 Cox Mill

Oct. 25 South Iredell

Nov. 1 at Mooresville

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

Aug. 23 TBD

Aug. 30 Winston-Salem Prep

Sept. 6 at Christ the King

Sept. 13 at Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 Albemarle

Oct. 4 SouthLake Christian

Oct. 11 North Stanly

Oct. 18 at Union Academy

Oct. 25 at South Stanly

Nov. 1 Bonnie Cone

LANCASTER (SC)

Aug. 23 at Chester

Aug. 30 at Indian Land

Sept. 6 Rock Hill

Sept. 13 Fort Mill

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 at Richland Northeast

Oct. 4 A.C. Flora

Oct. 11 Dreher

Oct. 18 at South Pointe (SC)

Oct. 25 Camden

Nov. 1 at York

LINCOLNTON

Aug. 23 at South Point

Aug. 30 at North Lincoln

Sept. 6 East Lincoln

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Bunker Hill

Sept. 27 Newton Conover

Oct. 4 at Bandys

Oct. 11 West Caldwell (Homecoming)

Oct. 18 at East Burke

Oct. 25 at Maiden

Nov. 1 West Lincoln (Senior Night)

MALLARD CREEK

Aug. 24 vs. Prince Avenue (GA) (at Westside High (SC) (Saturday)

Aug. 30 Cardinal Gibbons

Sept. 6 Grayson (GA)

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at West Charlotte

Sept. 27 Hopewell

Oct. 4 at North Mecklenburg

Oct. 10 Harding (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Hough

Oct. 25 West Mecklenburg

Nov. 1 Julius Chambers

MARVIN RIDGE

Aug. 23 at Ronald Reagan

Aug. 30 Hopewell

Sept. 6 at Ardrey Kell

Sept. 13 Lake Norman

Sept. 20 at Indian Land

Sept. 27 at Sun Valley

Oct. 4 at Porter Ridge

Oct. 10 Cuthbertson (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 Sun Valley

Nov. 1 at Weddington

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

Aug. 16 North Raleigh Christian

Aug. 23 Trinity Christian

Aug. 30 at Charlotte Latin

Sept. 6 at Covenant Day

Sept. 13 Asheville School

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 at Ravenscroft

Oct. 4 Mount Zion Academy

Oct. 11 Cannon School

Oct. 18 at Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 25 at Christ School

MONROE

Aug. 23 at Central Davidson

Aug. 30 West Charlotte

Sept. 6 Rocky River

Sept. 13 East Mecklenburg (Homecoming)

Sept. 20 at Porter Ridge

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 at Forest Hills

Oct. 10 at Parkwood (Thursday night)

Oct. 18 Anson County

Oct. 25 Piedmont

Nov. 1 at West Stanly

MOORESVILLE

Aug. 23 Davie County

Aug. 30 at Ronald Reagan

Sept. 6 West Rowan

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Cox Mill

Sept. 27 Hickory Ridge

Oct. 4 at Providence

Oct. 11 at South Iredell

Oct. 18 West Cabarrus

Oct. 25 at A.L. Brown

Nov. 1 Lake Norman

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER

Aug. 23 Cabarrus Stallions

Aug. 30 Covenant Day

Sept. 6 SouthLake Christian

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 27 Community School of Davidson

Oct. 3 at Winston-Salem Prep (Thursday Night)

Oct. 11 Christ the King

Oct. 18 at Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 25 Winston-Salem Carver

Nov. 1 Corvian Charter

MOUNT PLEASANT

Aug. 23 at Carson

Aug. 30 at Concord

Sept. 6 Central Cabarrus

Sept. 13 Northwest Cabarrus

Sept. 20 West Stanly

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 at South Stanly

Oct. 11 Union Academy

Oct. 18 Albemarle

Oct. 25 at North Stanly

Nov. 1 at Jay M. Robinson

MYERS PARK

Aug. 22 vs. Independence (at Bank of America Stadium) (Thursday Night)

Aug. 30 at Hough

Sept. 6 Sun Valley

Sept. 13 at Richmond Senior

Sept. 20 at Ballantyne Ridge

Sept. 27 Palisades (Homecoming)

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 10 at Ardrey Kell (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Olympic

Oct. 25 Berry (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 South Mecklenburg

NATION FORDAug. 23 at Blythewood

Aug. 30 at York

Sept. 6 River Bluff

Sept. 13 Richland Northeast

Sept. 20 at Northwestern

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Indian Land

Oct. 11 at Rock Hill

Oct. 18 at Catawba Ridge

Oct. 25 Clover

Nov. 1 Fort Mill

NORTH GASTON

Aug. 23 East Gaston

Aug. 30 at Bessemer City

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 at Cherryville

Sept. 20 at Forestview

Sept. 27 Kings Mountain

Oct. 4 Ashbrook (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 at Crest

Oct. 18 Hunter Huss

Oct. 25 at Stuart Cramer

Nov. 1 South Point (Senior Night)

NORTH IREDELL

Aug. 23 at South Iredell

Aug. 30 Starmount

Sept. 6 Alexander Central

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Fred T. Foard

Sept. 27 St. Stephen’s (Homecoming)

Oct. 4 at North Lincoln

Oct. 11 Hickory

Oct. 18 at Statesville

Oct. 25 East Lincoln (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at West Iredell

NORTH LINCOLN

Aug. 23 West Lincoln

Aug. 30 Lincolnton

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 at East Rutherford

Sept. 20 Statesville

Sept. 27 at Hickory

Oct. 4 North Iredell

Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s

Oct. 18 Fred T. Foard (Senior Night)

Oct. 25 at West Iredell

Nov. 1 at East Lincoln

NORTH MECKLENBURG

Aug. 23 Lake Norman

Aug. 30 at Olympic

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 at Corvian Charter

Sept. 20 at Hough

Sept. 27 Harding (Homecoming)

Oct. 4 Mallard Creek

Oct. 10 at West Mecklenburg (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Julius Chambers

Oct. 25 Hopewell

Nov. 1 West Charlotte (Senior Night)

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

Aug. 23 at West Cabarrus

Aug. 30 A.L. Brown

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 at Mount Pleasant

Sept. 20 South Rowan

Sept. 27 at East Rowan

Oct. 4 West Rowan

Oct. 11 at Carson

Oct. 18 at Concord

Oct. 25 Jay M. Robinson

Nov. 1 Central Cabarrus

NORTHWESTERN (SC)

Aug. 23 vs. Hough (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30

Aug. 30 at Ridge View

Sept. 6 South Florence

Sept. 13 at South Pointe (SC)

Sept. 20 Nation Ford

Sept. 27 at Catawba Ridge

Oct. 4 Clover

Oct. 11 at Fort Mill

Oct. 18 Rock Hill

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Indian Land

OLYMPIC

Aug. 23 at West Mecklenburg

Aug. 30 North Mecklenburg

Sept. 6 at West Cabarrus

Sept. 13 Shelby

Sept. 20 South Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 at Ballantyne Ridge

Oct. 10 at Palisades (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 Myers Park (Homecoming)

Oct. 25 Ardrey Kell (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at Berry

PALISADES

Aug. 23 at West Charlotte

Aug. 30 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 6 at Clover (SC)

Sept. 13 Cuthbertson

Sept. 20 at Berry

Sept. 27 at Myers Park

Oct. 4 South Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

Oct. 10 Olympic (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 Ballantyne Ridge (Homecoming)

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Ardrey Kell

PARKWOOD

Aug. 23 at Cuthbertson

Aug. 30 at Pageland Central (SC)

Sept. 6 East Mecklenburg

Sept. 13 Sun Valley

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 at East Randolph

Oct. 4 at Anson County

Oct. 10 Monroe (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at West Stanly

Oct. 25 Forest Hills

Nov. 1 Piedmont

PIEDMONT

Aug. 23 Concord

Aug. 30 at Central Cabarrus

Sept. 6 Carson

Sept. 13 South Iredell

Sept. 20 at Montgomery Central

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 West Stanly

Oct. 10 at Anson County (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 Forest Hills

Oct. 25 at Monroe

Nov. 1 at Parkwood

PINE LAKE PREP

Aug. 23 BYE

Aug. 30 at SouthLake Christian

Sept. 6 at Roanoke Rapids

Sept. 13 Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 20 Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 27 at Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 4 at Christ the King

Oct. 11 Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 18 at Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 25 Corvian Charter

Nov. 1 at Community School of Davidson

PORTER RIDGE

Aug. 23 at Rocky River

Aug. 30 South Iredell

Sept. 6 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 13 West Cabarrus

Sept. 20 Monroe

Sept. 27 BYE/TBD

Oct. 4 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 10 at Weddington (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Cuthbertson

Oct. 25 BYE/TBD

Nov. 1 Sun Valley

PROVIDENCE

Aug. 23 vs. Ardrey Kell (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30

Aug. 30 at South Mecklenburg

Sept. 6 Hunter Huss

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 27 Butler

Oct. 4 Mooresville

Oct. 10 at Independence (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Rocky River

Oct. 25 Garinger

Nov. 1 East Mecklenburg

PROVIDENCE DAY

Aug. 16 Trinity Christian

Aug. 22 vs. Weddington (at Bank of America Stadium, Thursday Night)

Aug. 30 Asheville

Sept. 6 at Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 13 Charlotte Country Day

Sept. 20 Christ School (Homecoming)

Sept. 27 at North Raleigh Christian

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 10 Charlotte Christian (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 25 at Charlotte Latin

ROCK HILL

Aug. 23 at River Bluff

Aug. 30 South Pointe

Sept. 6 at Lancaster

Sept. 13 Hartsville

Sept. 20 at Clover

Sept. 27 Indian Land

Oct. 4 at Fort Mill

Oct. 11 Nation Ford

Oct. 18 at Northwestern

Oct. 25 Catawba Ridge

Nov. 1 BYE

ROCKY RIVER

Aug. 23 at Porter Ridge

Aug. 30 at West Mecklenburg

Sept. 6 Monroe

Sept. 13 at Berry

Sept. 20 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 10 Butler (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Providence

Oct. 25 at Independence

Nov. 1 Garinger

SOUTH IREDELL

Aug. 23 North Iredell

Aug. 30 at Porter Ridge

Sept. 6 Statesville

Sept. 13 at Piedmont

Sept. 20 at West Cabarrus

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 at Hickory Ridge

Oct. 11 Mooresville

Oct. 18 A.L. Brown

Oct. 25 at Lake Norman

Nov. 1 Cox Mill

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

Aug. 16 Grace Christian

Aug. 23 High Point Christian

Aug. 30 Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 6 at Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 13 at Hickory Grove

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 at Trinity Christian

Oct. 4 at Lake Norman Charter

Oct. 11 Covenant Day

Oct. 18 Asheville School

Oct. 25 at Asheville Christian

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

Aug. 23 at Charlotte Catholic

Aug. 30 Providence

Sept. 6 at Cuthbertson

Sept. 13 Independence

Sept. 20 at Olympic

Sept. 27 Berry

Oct. 4 at Palisades

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 Ardrey Kell

Oct. 25 Ballantyne Ridge

Nov. 1 at Myers Park

SOUTH POINT

Aug. 23 Lincolnton (Senior Night)

Aug. 30 Charlotte Christian

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 Hibriten

Sept. 20 at Stuart Cramer

Sept. 27 Hunter Huss (Homecoming)

Oct. 4 Crest

Oct. 11 at Kings Mountain

Oct. 18 at Ashbrook

Oct. 25 Forestview

Nov. 1 at North Gaston

SOUTH POINTE (SC)Aug. 23 Spartanburg

Aug. 30 at Rock Hill

Sept. 6 at Ballantyne Ridge

Sept. 13 Northwestern

Sept. 20 A.C. Flora

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Camden

Oct. 11 at York

Oct. 18 Lancaster

Oct. 25 at Dreher

Nov. 1 at Richland Northeast

STATESVILLE

Aug. 23 at Alexander Central

Aug. 30 at Lake Norman

Sept. 6 at South Iredell

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at North Lincoln

Sept. 27 East Lincoln

Oct. 4 at Fred T. Foard

Oct. 11 at West Iredell

Oct. 18 North Iredell

Oct. 25 St. Stephen’s

Nov. 1 at Hickory

STUART CRAMER

Aug. 23 at East Lincoln

Aug. 30 Chase

Sept. 6 at East Gaston

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 South Point

Sept. 27 Crest

Oct. 4 at Hunter Huss

Oct. 11 at Ashbrook

Oct. 18 Kings Mountain

Oct. 25 North Gaston

Nov. 1 at Forestview

SUN VALLEY

Aug. 23 at Central Cabarrus

Aug. 30 Anson County

Sept. 6 at Myers Park

Sept. 13 at Parkwood

Sept. 20 at Alexander Central

Sept. 27 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 4 Cuthbertson

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 Weddington

Oct. 25 at Marvin Ridge

Nov. 1 at Porter Ridge

UNION ACADEMY

Aug. 23 South Rowan

Aug. 30 Christ the King

Sept. 6 at Highland Tech

Sept. 13 at Bessemer City

Sept. 20 Trinity

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 at North Stanly

Oct. 11 at Mount Pleasant

Oct. 18 Lake Norman Charter (Homecoming)

Oct. 25 Albemarle (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at South Stanly

WEDDINGTON

Aug. 22 vs. Providence Day (at Bank of America Stadium, Thursday night)

Aug. 30 Ardrey Kell

Sept. 6 at West Forsyth

Sept. 13 Butler

Sept. 20 at Chapel Hill

Sept. 27 Westside (SC)

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 Porter Ridge

Oct. 18 at Sun Valley

Oct. 25 at Cuthbertson

Nov. 1 Marvin Ridge

WEST CABARRUS

Aug. 23 Northwest Cabarrus

Aug. 30 at Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 6 Olympic

Sept. 13 at Porter Ridge

Sept. 20 South Iredell

Sept. 27 at Cox Mill

Oct. 4 A.L. Brown

Oct. 11 Lake Norman

Oct. 18 at Mooresville

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Hickory Ridge

WEST CHARLOTTE

Aug. 23 Palisades

Aug. 30 at Monroe

Sept. 6 at Independence

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Mallard Creek

Sept. 27 at West Mecklenburg

Oct. 4 Hopewell (Homecoming)

Oct. 10 Hough (Thursday Night)

Oct. 18 at Harding

Oct. 25 Julius Chambers (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at North Mecklenburg

WEST IREDELL

Aug. 23 Community School of Davidson

Aug. 30 at West Caldwell

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 West Wilkes

Sept. 20 at St. Stephen’s

Sept. 27 Fred T. Foard

Oct. 4 at East Lincoln

Oct. 11 Statesville

Oct. 18 at Hickory

Oct. 25 North Lincoln

Nov. 1 North Iredell

WEST LINCOLN

Aug. 23 at North Lincoln

Aug. 30 Cherryville

Sept. 6 at Fred T. Foard

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Bandys

Sept. 27 at Maiden

Oct. 4 Bunker Hill

Oct. 11 Newton Conover (Homecoming)

Oct. 18 at West Caldwell

Oct. 25 East Burke (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at Lincolnton

WEST MECKLENBURG

Aug. 23 Olympic

Aug. 30 at Rocky River\u0009

Sept. 6 Ashbrook

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 at Julius Chambers

Sept. 27 West Charlotte (Homecoming)

Oct. 4 at Hough

Oct. 10 North Mecklenburg (Thursday night)

Oct. 18 at Hopewell

Oct. 25 at Mallard Creek

Nov. 1 at Harding

YORK

Aug. 23 at Indian Land

Aug. 30 Nation Ford

Sept. 6 at Union County

Sept. 13 Clover

Sept. 20 Dreher

Sept. 27 at A.C. Flora

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 South Pointe

Oct. 18 at Camden

Oct. 25 at Richland Northeast

Nov. 1 Lancaster