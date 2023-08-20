Kickoff 2023: Players, teams to watch among Big Country Class 4A football squads

With the start of the 2023 high school football season fast approaching, we take a closer look at Class 4A teams in the Big Country. It’s going to be another exciting year with Stephenville and China Spring — two teams that have won three state titles the last two years — battling it out for the District 5-4A Division I title and, perhaps, the Region II-4A crown as well. Brownwood also promises to be a force in Region I-4A.

DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION I

Top 5 players

QB Ike Hall, Brownwood (1,837 yards, 17 TDs passing; 948 yards, 12 TDs rushing; was the district offensive MVP); QB Gavin Padron, Big Spring (3,411 yards, school-record 38 TDs passing); WR Zeyire Franklin, Big Spring (86 catches for 1,106 yards, eight TDs); DB DeeOndric Green, Lubbock Estacado (eight interceptions, one forced fumble, one block punt); LB Sam Kallman, Brownwood (134 tackles, including three for loss and five sacks, also had an interception and forced a fumble).

Joey Richards’ 2023 prediction: 1. Brownwood, 2. Lubbock Estacado, 3. Big Spring, 4. Andrews, 5. San Angelo Lake View.

Big Spring Steers

2022 Record: 6-6, 1-3 (lost to Wichita Falls High in second round)

Head coach: Cannon McWilliams (19-25 in four seasons, all at Big Spring)

Top returners

Gavin Padron, QB, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Zeyire Franklin, WR/DB, 6-0, 153, Sr.; Kavien Ford, RB/LB, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Jayden Overton, OL/DL, 6-5, 250, Sr.; Jimmy Johnson, LB, 5-10, 210.

What to know for 2023: The Steers return 17 players, including nine starters on offense and six on defense. QB Padron threw for 3,411 yards and a school-record 28 TD passes last year. He’s got a big target in returnee Zeyire Franklin. If the Steers can generate a reliable run game and the defense comes around, they could be a solid playoff team again.

Big Spring's Gavin Padron looks to throw the ball against Estacado, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Lowrey Field at PlainsCaptial Park.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 25 … at Pampa … 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 … at Lubbock High … 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 … at Monahans … 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 … Sweetwater … 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 … at Snyder … 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 … Seminole … 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 … Brownwood* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 … at S.A. Lake View* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 … Lubbock Estacado* … 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 … at Andrews* … 7 p.m.

*District game

Brownwood Lions

2022 Record: 10-3, 4-0 (lost to Wichita Falls High in third round)

Head coach: Sammy Burnett (91-56 in 13 seasons, including 33-24 in four seasons with the Lions)

Top returners

Ike Hall, QB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Morsello Hooker, CB, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Jake Jetton, WR/DB, 6-2, 198, Sr.; Steve Ramirez, LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Sam Kallman, LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Junior Martinez, P/K, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Davis Le, DL, 5-8, 205, Sr.; Quinten McCarty, DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.; Logan Knight, DL, 6-3, 275, Sr.

What to know for 2023: The Lions return 17 lettermen, including one starter on offense and nine on defense. Ike Hall — last year’s district offensive MVP — returns at quarterback, while the rest of the offense will have to step up to make the Lions go. The defense, led by Quinten McCarty, the district defensive MVP last year, should be fine and will have to play well early while the offense comes around.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 25 … at Wylie … 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 … Marble Falls … 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 … Burnet … 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 … at Glen Rose … 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 … Waco Connally … 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 … Stephenville … 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 … at Big Spring* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 … S.A. Lake View* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 … at Lubbock Estacado* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 … Andrews* … 7 p.m.

*District game

DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION I

Top 5 players

RB Tate Maruska, Stephenville (school-record 2,098 yards and 20 TDs on 281 carries, also caught 18 passes for 214 yards, four TDs); WR Tristian Gentry, Stephenville (61 catches for 1,110 yards, 14 TDs); QB Cash McCollum, China Spring (3,201 yards passing, 37 TDs for defending state champions, also ran for 454 yards and six TDs); DE Greydon Grimes, China Spring (62 tackles, including four for loss and seven sacks); QB Cardea Collier, Alvarado (3,201 yards, 37 TDs passing, ran for 454 yards and six TDs).

Joey Richards’ 2023 prediction: 1. China Spring, 2. Stephenville, 3. Alvarado, 4. Waco La Vega, 5. Waxahachie Life.

Stephenville Yellow Jackets

2022 Record: 9-3, 2-2 (lost to Anna 33-32 in second round)

Head coach: Sterling Doty (70-35 in nine seasons, including 37-14 in four years at Stephenville)

Top returners

Ryan Gafford, QB/DB, 6-1, 160, Jr.; Tate Maruska, RB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Tristian Gentry, WR, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Wyatt Kreutz, WR, Jr.; Creece Brister, OL/DL, 6-5, 285, Sr.; Hyson Foreman, WR/DB, Sr.; Wesley Griffin, Rowdy Markland, RB/LB, Jr.; Camden McKinney, LB, 6-1, 220, Sr.

What to know for 2023: The Yellow Jackets return 19 lettermen, including three starters on offense and seven on defense. Expect RB Tate Maruska (2,098 yards, 20 TDs on 281 carries last year) to carry quite a bit of the load early, while the offense comes around. It helps that Ryan Gafford got some experience at quarterback last year, while starter Ryder Lambert sat out with an injury. Gafford threw for 1,335 yards and 18 TDs — all without an interception. WR Tristian Gentry (61 catches, 1,110 yards, 14 TDs) is a good one, too.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 25 … Midlothian Heritage … 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 … Everman … 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 … at Decatur … 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 … Abilene Wylie … 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 … at Wichita Falls Rider … 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 … at Brownwood … 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 … at Waxahachie Life* … 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 … China Spring* … 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 … at Alvarado* … 7:30 p.m. at Glen Rose

Nov. 3 … Waco La Vega* … 7:30 p.m.

*District game

Wichita Falls Hirschi's Javian Frazier is tackled by Snyder's Esteban Cabrera and Jay Castillo on Oct. 21 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION II

Top 5 players

WR/LB Jay Castillo, Snyder (23-352, three TDs receiving/45 tackles, including 16 solo, seven for loss and five sacks); DE Korda Moore, Sweetwater (87 tackles, including 48 solo, 21 for loss, and two sacks, four hurries, one forced fumble); QB Ty Thompson, Graham (2,235 yards, 27 TDs passing); DE Javian Frazier, Wichita Falls Hirschi (104 tackles, seven sacks, after recording a school-record 15 sacks the previous season/ran for three TDs when forced to play running back in one game because of injuries).

Joey Richards’ 2023 prediction: 1. Wichita Falls Hirschi, 2. Graham, 3. Midland Greenwood, 4. Snyder, 5. Sweetwater.

Snyder Tigers

2022 Record: 4-7, 2-2 (lost to Ferris 31-21 in first round)

Head coach: Wes Wood (18-25 in four seasons, all at Snyder)

Top returners

Easton Stewart, QB/DB, Sr.; Jay Castillo, WR/LB, Sr.; Chon Vasquez, WR/DB, Sr.; Vance Martinez, OL/DL, Sr.; Cesar Olvera, OL/DL, Sr.; Tony Cagle, OL/DL, Sr.; Dom Dominguez, WR/DB, Sr.; Carter Morris, OL/LB, Sr.; Jacob James, WR/DB, Jr.; Hayden Foster, WR/LB, Sr.; Eric Arellano, RB/LB, Sr.; Daenin Smith, RB/LB, Jr.; Sid Guerra, OL/DL, Sr.

What to know for 2023: The Tigers return 23 lettermen, including nine starters on both sides of the ball. Snyder is loaded with seniors, who got valuable experience last year. The key for the Tigers is staying healthy. They had 10 season-ending injuries to starters last year.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 25 … at Slaton … 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 … Levelland… 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 … at Canyon Randall … 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 … Monahans … 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 … Big Spring … 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 … at Holliday* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 … Midland Greenwood* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 … at Graham* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 … Wichita Falls Hirschi* … 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 … at Sweetwater* … 7 p.m.

*District game

Sweetwater Mustangs

2022 Record: 1-9, 0-4

Head coach: Russell Lucas (136-56 the last 15 seasons, including 9-13 in two seasons at Sweetwater)

Top returners

Jadyn Forbes, WR, Sr.; Malik Brown, WR, Sr.; Korda Moore, RB/DL, Jr.; Jace Adames, WR/P, Sr.; Kyler Holsey, OL, Jr.; Brock Teel, OL, So.; Roman Camacho, LB, Sr.; Daniel Rodriguez, DB, Jr.; Landon Thompson, DB, Jr.

What to know for 2023: The Mustangs should be much improved from last season with 20 returning lettermen, including nine starters on both sides of the ball. This is a program that went undefeated in district in 2021 and went 8-4 overall after going two rounds in the playoffs.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 25 … Idalou … 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 … at S.A. Lake View … 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 … at Pecos … 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 … at Big Spring … 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 … Clyde … 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 … Lubbock Estacado … 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 … at Midland Greenwood* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 … Graham* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 … Wichita Falls Hirschi* … 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 … Snyder* … 7 p.m.

*District game

