Kickoff 2023: Eric Tonche emerges as playmaker for Abilene Cooper football team

Eric Tonche had resigned himself to playing a reserve role his first year with the Cooper varsity football team last season as a junior linebacker.

Yet, when starter Ja’Quinton Gates went down with an injury in the District 2-5A Division II opener at Wichita Falls Rider, the 6-foot, 190-pound Tonche was thrust into a starting job.

He made his first start against Amarillo Palo Duro a week later at Shotwell Stadium.

Sure, he had been rotating with Gates at one of the Cougars' inside linebacker positions up until then. But now he had a bigger role with more expectations.

“The first drive, it was kind of scary,” Tonche said. “I just know how to play my role. I do what I have to do.”

Cooper linebacker Eric Tonche reacts to a play during practice Aug. 14 at the Den, the Cougars' indoor facility at Cooper High School. The Coogs open the season on Thursday at Keller.

He had prepared himself for this moment, and it didn’t take long before instinct kicked in.

“After the first drive, I had the adrenaline running,” Tonche said. “I just kept on from there.”

Kept on, he did.

Tonche ended up having a standout season for the Coogs. He made 74 tackles, including 48 solo, four for loss and two sacks. Tonche, who also broke up three passes, was a second-team all-district selection.

More: Kickoff 2023: Week-by-week look at the Big Country's best high school football games

“He just picked it up and ran with it every week,” Cooper coach Aaron Roan said. “He got better each week.”

Cooper linebacker Eric Tonche, right, works against an offensive lineman during the Cougars' practice Aug. 14 at the Den, the school's indoor facility at Cooper High School.

Growing into the role

Tonche, a linebacker since his youth football days, showed plenty of potential playing on the junior varsity his sophomore year.

“He’s one that’s developed in our program in the time he’s been here from being a freshman to now,” Roan said. “He’s just got some natural, instinctive ability at that linebacker position. He always finds himself around the football.”

Roan said the Cooper staff knew Tonche was ready for varsity play last year after a solid spring.

“When we got done evaluating, he was in the conversation so much on the defensive side of the ball,” Roan said. “He worked his way into finding a spot with us. Played on special teams, got a ton of reps there and worked his way into the rotation.”

Quite often there’s a drop-off when a starter goes down and a reserve must step in. That wasn’t true in this case.

“Sometimes there is some worry and concern, but with Eric there wasn’t any of that,” Roan said. “We knew he was ready.”

Cooper's Eric Tonche, left, closes in the ball carrier during the Cougars' practice Aug. 14 at the Den, the team's indoor facility, at Cooper High School.

Leader of the pack

After a full season with the varsity, the game has slowed down for Tonche. Roan is expecting big things from him, too, as the Coogs open the season Thursday at Keller.

“The experience he got last year, he’s more confident and more comfortable with everything,” Roan said. “The Friday Night Lights isn’t anything new to him. He’s got a high motor, and he’s got a lot of speed, and he can get to the football.”

While Gates and the other three starting linebackers from last season all graduated, Roan likes his four starters this year: Cedric Brooks, Lucas David and Nhoj Henry. David is a three-year varsity player. All but Brooks, a junior, are seniors.

“I feel good about our linebacking group,” Roan said. “We have guys who played a ton, and they are bringing a wealth of experience to our defense.”

It will be Tonche, a reserve this time a year ago, who will lead that group — not so much with his words, but with his play.

“He’s got a lot of speed,” Roan said. “He’s rangy. He can cover a lot of ground. He fits fast. He trusts what he sees, and he’s a good tackler. When you have that, it lends itself to being a pretty good defensive player. I’m glad we have him. We’re going to miss him after this year, but we’re going to enjoy the time we have with him.”

Cooper's Eric Tonche watches during a drill at practice on Aug. 14 at the Den, the team's indoor facility at Cooper High School.

Cooper Cougars

District: 2-5A Division II

2022 Record: 6-6, 3-2 (lost to Grapevine 38-21 in second round)

Head coach: Aaron Roan (36-21 in five seasons, all at Cooper)

Top returners

Austin Cummins, QB, Jr.; Cayden Garcia, QB, Sr.; Daniel Bray, RB, Jr.; Xanaan Fletcher, OL, Sr.; Eric Tonche, LB, Sr.; Lucas David, LB, Sr.; Alejandro Ibarra, DE, Jr.; Dycin Davis, DE, So.; Zavian Alexander, DB, Jr.

What to know for 2023: The Coogs return 21 lettermen, including six starters on both sides of the ball. Cooper must replace QB Chris Warren, who threw for 2,469 yards and 22 TDs with 16 interceptions as a senior last year. Cummins (8-17-1, 93 yards, 1 TD passing/11-75, 1 TD rushing in five games) and Garcia, who was on the JV last year, are fighting for the starting job. RB Bray (110-731, 10 TDs rushing/22-303, 1 TD receiving) is a playmaker on offense. Davis, the district's co-newcomer of the year with Wylie's Hayden Wright, already has offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, North Texas and Iowa.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 24 … at Keller … 8 p.m.

Sept. 1 … Abilene High … 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 … at San Angelo Central … 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 … Lubbock Coronado … 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 … Odessa Permian … 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 … Wichita Falls Rider* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 … at Amarillo Palo Duro* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 … Plainview* … 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 … at Lubbock High* … 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 … Abilene Wylie* … 7 p.m.

*District game

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Tonche blooms into playmaker for Abilene Cooper football team