Kickoff 2023: Benjamin, Westbrook reload in defense of Class 1A state football titles

Grayson Ridgon, Benjamin

RB/LB, 5-9, 185, Jr.

Ridgon was nearly unstoppable in leading the Mustangs to the Class 1A Division II title in their first state championship game appearance last year. Ridgon, who also led the basketball team to the state tournament, ran for 2,613 yards and 51 TDs, and throwing for 1,162 yards and 24 TDs. He was a force on defense, too, picking off seven passes and forcing nine fumbles. He scored defensive TDs, while returning two kickoffs and a punt for TDs. Ridgon, a two-time state champion game MVP and six-man player of the year, also led Strawn to a state title the year before. There isn’t a better player in six-man.

Benjamin running back Grayson Rigdon carries the ball away from Loraine linebacker Wrangler Little during Wednesday's Class 1A Div. 2 Six-Man state championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Dec. 14, 2022. Final score was 68-20, Benjamin.

A.J. Williams, Loraine

RB/DB, 5-11, 155, Sr.

Williams, the six-man coaches’ association’s 1A D-II offensive MVP, ran for 1,709 yards and 37 TDs in leading the Bulldogs to the DII state title game. He also threw for 535 yards and 10 TDs, while leading Loraine with six interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.

Grayson Jeffrey, Westbrook

RB/DB, 5-8, 151, Jr.

Jeffrey ran for 1,408 yards and 26 TDs on 137 carries for the D-I champion Wildcats, including 138 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in the state title game. He also caught two passes for a TD, while throwing for another TD in the championship game. Jeffrey had 58 tackles (47 solo) and eight interceptions in being named a second-team all-state pick on defense.

Parker Matlock, Westbrook

QB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Matlock, the six-man coaches association’s D-I offensive MVP, threw for 1,000 yards and 17 TDs for the state champion Wildcats. He also had 98 tackles, recovered four fumbles and picked off six passes.

Westbrook running back Grayson Jeffrey is tackled by Abbott linebacker Joey Pavelka as Wildcats quarterback Parker Matlock assists his teammate during Wednesday's Class 1A Div. I Six-Man state championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Dec. 14, 2022. Final score was 69-24, Westbrook.

Ayden Salazar, Jayton

RB/DE, 5-10, 180, Jr.

Salazar, a preseason first-team all-state selection on defense by Texas Football magazine, had 111 tackles on the way to being a second-team all-state pick by the six-man coaches association. He ran for 788 yards and 17 TDs on 70 carries.

Caleb Arrieta, Knox City

RB/LB, 5-6, 135, Sr.

Arrietta, playing on a team loaded with talent, ran for 947 yards and 20 TDs on 110 carries. He also caught six passes for 33 yards and a TD. Defensively, Arrieta had 61 tackles, recovered four fumbles and picked off a pass.

Riley Reed, Gordon

RB/DB, 5-9, 165, So.

Reed, a first-team all-state pick, ran for 1,082 yards and 21 TDs on 72 carries last year. He also caught 20 passes for 394 yards and four TDs. Defensively, Reed made 96 tackles.

Westbrook Wildcats

The Wildcats won their second straight Class 1A D-I title last year, beating Abbott 69-24 in the championship game. Garden City was the only team to beat them, winning 46-42 in the regular season. Westbrook came back to beat GC 72-22 in the playoff opener. Westbrook graduated a great one in Cedric Ware, the title game’s offensive and defensive MVP, but the Wildcats have enough returning talent — including QB Parker Matlock and RB Grayson Jeffrey — to be the team to beat once again. Can you say three-peat?

Gordon Longhorns

Gordon — ranked No. 2 behind Westbrook in Texas Football magazine’s preseason state poll — reloads after going 12-1 and reaching the Region III-1A D-I finals. Abbott, an eventual state finalist, edged the ’Horns 32-24. It’s a good bet Westbrook will be playing another Big Country team in the state finals in Arlington for the third consecutive year — this time Gordon.

Westbrook running back Grayson Jeffrey rounds the line of scrimmage against Abbott during the Class 1A Div. I six-man state championship game last season at AT&T Stadium.

Knox City Greyhounds

The Greyhounds return all six starters on both sides of the ball for a 9-3 team. QB/DB Bryson Callaway, WR/DB Devin Guillory, RB/LB Caleb Arrieta and RB/DL Tristin Baxter are all solid contributors on both sides of the ball. Don’t be surprised if Knox City faces off against Westbrook in the region final.

May Tigers

May, much like Strawn in D-II, is always a threat to contend for a state title. The Tigers nearly won it all in 2021, falling to Westbrook 76-66 in the title game. It was May’s second straight trip to the finals and seventh overall. Irion County, a state semifinalist, knocked off May 104-91 in the first round in 2022. The Tigers, 76-13 the last seven years, haven’t lost more than two games each of the last four seasons. Don’t sleep on the Tigers.

Benjamin Mustangs

The Mustangs breezed through the season last year, going 15-0 in winning the Class 1A Division II title with a 68-20 win over Loraine at AT&T Stadium. They outscored opponents 931-118, including eight shutouts, in winning all but one game on the 45-point mercy rule — most by halftime. With the best player in six-man football back, Grayson Rigdon, the Mustangs will be hard to beat once again.

Loraine running back AJ Williams sprints past Benjamin defensive lineman Brody White during the Class 1A Div. II six-man state championship game last season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Loraine Bulldogs

One team beat Loraine last year, and it happened to be Benjamin — once in the regular season and then in the title game. The Bulldogs, the only team to make Benjamin play all four quarters, should be strong once again with RB/DB A.J. Williams back. Circle Sept. 29 on the calendar as Loraine plays at Benjamin in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Jayton Jaybirds

Jayton, which has lost eight total games the last four seasons, half of those last season, should be tough once again in 1A D-II. This is a program that’s posted seven consecutive winning seasons, winning at least eight games each season in that span, and the Jaybirds have a good core of returning players in QB/DB Sean Stanaland, RB/DL Ayden Salazar and RB/DB Bode Ham. Is this the year the Jaybirds break through?

