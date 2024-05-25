Kicking off open tryouts for the Tampa Bay Sun FC in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Tryouts for the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club began at 8 a.m. Saturday morning at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex in Auburndale.

Head of Soccer Operations Sam Ishee said these open tryouts feature women 16 and older from Tampa Bay, across the country, and the world. They all have a goal that they maybe didn’t think would be possible just years ago.

“There’s been a huge lack of opportunity for women to play professional soccer,” Ishee said.

Twenty-three women can fit on the Sun’s roster. The spots are mostly filled, but Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown said they know there are more hidden gems out there and open tryouts are how they find them.

“It’s exciting because we’re going to see young players; we’re going to see players that have retired come out of retirement and come for their opportunity,” Coach said.

Around 100 women showed up to try and prove they have what it takes to play soccer at a professional level.

“I believe the Tampa Bay Sun are going to be part of the fabric of the community, that we’re going to rise with the Lightning, the Rays, and the Bucs and be a part of that Champa Bay tradition,” said Coach.

The season starts in August when 5,000 fans can pack into Riverfront Stadium at Blake W. Howard High School in Tampa to cheer on the city’s newest professional sports team.

