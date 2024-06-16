Kicker from Tennessee commits to South Carolina: ‘Gamecock football was the best match’

First year South Carolina special teams coach Joe DeCamillis has his first commitment with the Gamecocks.

Punter-kicker Max Kelley (6-2, 210) of Gallatin, Tennessee announced a commitment Saturday night to USC after he participated in a camp at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Kelley, whose first offer came from USC, was one of two offered kickers DeCamillis had in for the camp. The other, London Bironas of Brentwood, Tennessee, said earlier in the week he wasn’t as close on a decision but was told the Gamecocks would take both kicking recruits if they both committed. Bironas just picked up an offer from Stanford on Friday.

Kelley, who also had an offer from Tennessee, is ranked among the best high school kickers and punters in the country by Kohl’s Professional Camps. Last season he was 9 of 12 on field goals with a long of 45 yards, and 33 of 38 on extra points. He also averaged 45 yards per punt.

Kelley also made unofficial visits to Vanderbilt, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

“After visiting many big-name schools, Gamecock football was the best match for my family and I,” Kelley said. “Their focus on family, faith and the desire to continue to grow made the decision a no-brainer. And of course, Joe D is the best in the business. And to have a special teams-minded head coach with Coach Beamer, I already feel the support.”

Kelley is the seventh commitment in a week for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are now sitting on a total of 13 commitments for their 2025 class.

South Carolina football class of 2025