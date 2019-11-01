Nick Folk is ready to take the field after a two-year absence from the NFL, and he's excited to begin his New England Patriots career.

After a short stint in the extinct Alliance of American Football, the 34-year-old kicker was waiting for a call to the NFL -- and now he's ready to make the most of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I'm very excited. It's always good to get back out there and play," Folk said, according to Matt Vautour of MassLive.com.

While it's been a very long time since he's made an appearance in the NFL, Folk has a game plan for Sunday night -- keep it simple.

"There's always pressure. You're always expected to perform - first game, last game middle of the season," he said. "I try to take it one kick at a time, once game at a time."

The last time Folk kicked in Baltimore, the Ravens had an artificial turf field, so it'll be a little different for New England's newest addition.

"They have grass now. That'll be definitely different," Folk said. "But every time I've been down here it's been cool and that'll be the same Sunday night."

While Folk first ended his NFL career in 2017 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Patriots, he's determined to make a strong comeback. If he doesn't, we may be seeing yet another kicker in Foxboro as Stephen Gostkowski continues to recover from surgery.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Kicker Nick Folk ready for another chance in NFL with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston