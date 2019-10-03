Instead of trying to land on his fourth team already this season, kicker Kaare Vedvik is focused on his punting and kickoffs instead. (Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

Kaare Vedvik struggled to find a landing place this year, failing to solidify his spot on three different NFL rosters.

The free agent kicker, though, is apparently taking a bit of a break to work on his game.

Vedvik declined an invitation to workout with the New England Patriots — who placed their kicker, Stephen Gostkowski, on IR — on Wednesday, and is instead focusing on punting and kick offs, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A note on the #Patriots’ kicking workout today: Former #Jets, #Ravens and #Vikings K Kaare Vedvik declined an invite, as he’s focusing on punting and kicking off, his agent John Perla confirmed. So a more narrow focus for Vedvik going forward. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 2, 2019

Gostkowski, the longest-tenured player on the Patriots roster other than Tom Brady, needs season-ending hip surgery after a rough start to the season. They invited both Kai Forbath and Mike Nugent to try out on Wednesday.

Vedvik had an impressive preseason with the Ravens, and even hit a 55-yarder — which caused the Minnesota Vikings to send Baltimore a fifth-round draft pick for him. Yet after going just 1-of-4 in Minnesota, the Vikings cut him. The Jets then picked him up off waivers before the season started, though he missed both an extra point and a 45-yarder in the opening game. The team then cut him the Tuesday after.

While the 25-year-old Norwegian could have attempted to join his fourth team already this season, it’s clear that he wants to improve before giving it another shot. And if he’s focused on punting instead of kicking, there was no real reason for him to attend the workout on Wednesday anyway.

