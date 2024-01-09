Kicker Jacob Borcila among players not on Vanderbilt football spring roster 2024

Jacob Borcila, Vanderbilt football's starting kicker in 2023, is not on the program's spring roster for 2024, a spokesperson confirmed to The Tennessean.

He was not on the roster listed on the program's website.

Borcila transferred to the Commodores as a preferred walk-on ahead of the 2023 season after four years at Kansas. He had one year of eligibility remaining. It is unclear whether he will pursue a transfer or simply move on from football.

Several other players from the 2023 team who had eligibility remaining also are not on the spring roster. Among them are defensive lineman Brayden Bapst, who missed most of 2023 after a car accident; defensive lineman Michael Spencer, offensive lineman Levi Harber and walk-on wide receiver Wilson Long.

Vanderbilt's only scholarship kicker for 2024 is redshirt freshman Brock Taylor.

None among Bapst, Spencer, Harber nor Long saw much time in 2023. Spencer played in six games with no starts, Harber and Long did not appear in a game and Bapst appeared in one game. Prior to the car accident, Bapst appeared in 19 games from 2020-22, moving between offensive line, tight end and defensive line.

COACHING MOVES Former defensive backs coach Dan Jackson no longer with Vanderbilt football

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jacob Borcila not on Vanderbilt football spring roster 2024