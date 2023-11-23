Kicker Dustin Hopkins an answer to Browns' prayers

Nov. 23—General Manager Andrew Berry has taken a lot of heat for trading Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals in late August for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and leaving the Browns without an experienced backup behind Deshaun Watson.

The void left by trading Dobbs was magnified when a shoulder injury Nov. 12 ended Watson's season. Berry responded by signing 38-year-old out-of-work quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad on Nov. 20.

But give Berry credit where credit is due. Rather than stubbornly stick with Cade York, the kicker Berry selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, he traded a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chargers for Dustin Hopkins on Aug. 28 and one day later waived York when final roster cuts were made.

Prior to the trade, Hopkins said he was told by Chargers management he would be cut because the Chargers preferred keeping 23-year-old Cameron Dicker. Berry made the trade 24 hours before cutdown day to make sure no other team jumped in to take Hopkins. There might not have been better use of a seventh-round pick in franchise history.

The Browns are 7-3 and second in the AFC North. Hopkins is a major reason they are on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Hopkins kicked a 50-yard field goal with 3:21 to play on Oct. 15 to move the Browns within a point of the 49ers, 17-16, and then hit from 29 yards with 1:40 left for a 19-17 lead. The Browns caught a break when 49ers kicker Jake Moody was wide right from 41 yards as time expired, but the 49ers would have simply bled the clock dry had Hopkins missed either kick.

Hopkins kicked the game-winner from 40 yards as time expired to beat the Ravens, 33-31, on Nov. 12. He nailed a 34-yard field goal with two seconds left on Nov. 19 to beat the Steelers, 13-10. Hopkins is 26 of 29 on field goal attempts and 15 of 16 on PATs.

"Dustin is so trustworthy," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's so dependable. Not ever going to worry if he misses one or two. We got him for a reason. He comes through for us."

Hopkins is a devout Christian. He prays silently on the sideline at times.

In the book "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain, Miss Watson tries to teach Huckleberry how to pray and tells him God would answer his prayers.

"She told me to pray every day, and whatever I asked for I would get it," Huckleberry says. "But it warn't so. I tried it. Once I got a fish-line, but no hooks. It warn't any good to me without hooks. I tried for the hooks three or four times, but somehow I couldn't make it work."

Hopkins certainly did not pray for fish hooks when the Browns and Steelers were knotted 10-10 late in the fourth quarter, knowing he might be tasked with attempting a kick to decide the outcome. Nor did he ask God to let him make the kick.

"I was just praying," he said after the game. "I had a lot of peace about the whole situation. I was just like, 'Lord, help me have a peace about whatever outcome you have for me and for us.' It's what's supposed to be and what's working for our good. And don't get me wrong, I like this better, but even if it doesn't work out, it's just I can have a peace about it even though it would sting."

The Browns are a half-game behind the Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore has played one more game than the Browns because the Ravens won't have their bye until Dec. 3. The Browns had their bye on Oct. 8.

York might prove to be a remarkable kicker someday. Kickers throughout NFL history have failed at one place and then had great success elsewhere. Phil Dawson failed with the Patriots and Raiders and then was the Browns kicker from 1999-2012.

York was 24 of 32 on field goal attempts in the regular season as a rookie in 2022. His struggles continued in the 2023 preseason — especially in crucial moments when Hopkins has been rock solid.

York's last field goal attempt in a Browns uniform was a 43-yarder with 57 seconds left and the Browns trailing the Chiefs, 33-32, in the final preseason game. The kick was blocked. This Browns roster is too good to give York another year to train on the job.

York was signed to the Titans practice squad after being cut by the Browns. The Giants signed him to their active roster on Nov. 3, but he has not kicked for them. Randy Bullock was elevated from the practice squad to kick in the three Giants' games after York was signed.

BROWNS AT BRONCOS

When: 4:05 p.m., Nov. 26

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Records: Browns 7-3, Broncos 5-5

TV: WJW