Kicker Costa earns Windber's first Big 33 selection in 37 years

Feb. 22—Initially, Bryson Costa didn't want to play football. He preferred to concentrate on his role as a goaltender on the Windber Area High School boys soccer team.

"I've been playing soccer since I was 6," said Costa, a Ramblers senior.

"I've always been a goalkeeper. When I moved to the area, coach (Matt) Grohal tried to convince me to play my sophomore year. I denied him.

"Coach Grohal and my dad were the biggest influence for me to come out my junior year."

Grohal and Costa both are very happy about the change of heart.

Costa emerged as one of the state's top placekickers and punters over the past two football seasons, helping the Ramblers win a District 5 Class 1A title as a junior and posting eight victories this past fall.

His scholastic football career will conclude on a prestigious note. Costa has been selected as a placekicker/punter on the Pennsylvania team in the Big 33 All-Star Football Classic on May 26 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Berlin Brothersvalley's Doug Paul and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Justin Wheeler, a Penn Cambria graduate, each were named as assistant coaches on the Pennsylvania staff in the game against Maryland. Greater Johns- town's Kyleigh Duranko was selected as a cheerleader.

Grohal and former coach Phil DeMarco each said Costa is the first Ramblers player selected to the Big 33 team since 1987, when then-Windber quarterback Paul Romanchock played in the historic game in Hershey.

"What a great honor. We haven't had somebody in the Big 33 game since 1987," Grohal said. "Usually Single-A guys don't get picked for this game. It's a testament to all the hard work he's put in.

"Every week last summer, he was at a different university kicking," Grohal said. "He was in the camps all summer.

"He went to a big one in Nashville.

"He really got noticed and worked hard on his craft. He's the best kicker we've ever had and one of the best this area's ever seen."

This past season, Costa made 51 of 52 extra-point kicks and three of five field-goal attempts, with a long made from 42 yards. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder totaled 60 kicking points.

Costa consistently forced opponents to take possession at their own 20-yard line. His kickoffs resulted in 48 touchbacks in 69 attempts. Costa also averaged 48.8 yards a punt.

"He had a phenomenal year for us," Grohal said.

The opportunity to play in the Big 33 game will cap the year for Costa, who has verbally committed to Gannon University and intends to major in criminal justice.

"I'm blessed to not only represent Pennsylvania, but the (area code) 814 community, the Johnstown area and my school," Costa said.

"More important than the statistics, I was happy with how my team performed," Costa said. "My teammates put me in position to knock down field goals. I was able to make the other team start out on the 20-yard line for our defense. I was just doing my job to set up my players for success."

The Big 33 All-Star Football Classic has been played since 1957. A total of 146 former Big 33 players have gone on to participate in the NFL's Super Bowl, including Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach of Mount Carmel and San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Givens of Altoona in Super Bowl 58.

