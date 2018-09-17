Kicker carousel continues: Vikings sign Dan Bailey after waiving Daniel Carlson

When kickers missed a combined 19 kicks on Sunday, it wasn’t hard to guess that there would be changes coming for some teams.

As kickers kept going wide right, wide left and even off the uprights, one name kept coming up on social media: Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in league history. The Cleveland Browns have already made their switch, and didn’t sign Bailey.

But the veteran, who was surprisingly cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month, has a new job.

Vikings sign Bailey

Bailey is reportedly signing with the Minnesota Vikings, adding the Pro Bowler to a roster already stacked with talent.

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly signing kicker Dan Bailey, who was surprisingly cut by the Cowboys earlier this month. (AP)

There are multiple reports that Bailey turned down four strong offers previously. Yahoo Sports’ Jordan Schultz tweeted on Monday that the only issue with Bailey was that he was “asking for a lot of cash.” Bailey was also said to be waiting for a contending team.

It’s unknown at the moment what kind of money Bailey is receiving from the Vikings, but he did get a contending team.

Daniel Carlson waived

Minnesota is waiving rookie Daniel Carlson, whose performance on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers led the Vikings to pursue Bailey.

A fifth-round pick out of Auburn, Carlson missed all three of his field goal tries, including two in overtime.

Asked on Monday why Carlson was released, coach Mike Zimmer was his characteristically blunt self.

“Did you see the game?,” Zimmer replied.

Was it an easy decision?, was the follow up.

“Yeah, it was pretty easy,” Zimmer said.

Carlson acknowledged after the game that lack of confidence affected his third miss.

“It feels terrible. Obviously, I let my team down,” Carlson said. “That last one was probably more just confidence after missing twice (earlier). That’s frustrating. That shorter one I should never miss like that.”

Carlson’s last miss to win the game was a relatively short 35-yard try.

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• ‘Completely disrespectful’: Bills player retires at halftime

• Rams player arrested on DUI charge shortly after Sunday’s win

• LeBron rips Browns kicker: ‘Are you kidding me man’

• Which 0-2 team is the NFL’s most desperate?

