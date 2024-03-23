Kicker Cade York returns to the Cleveland Browns on futures deal

Cleveland Browns' Cade York (3) follows through on a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Browns can't quite give up on Cade York.

York has re-signed with the Browns, a league source has confirmed for the Beacon Journal. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot was the first to report.

The deal is a futures one for York, whom the Browns selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU. After an inconsistent preseason last year, they cut him after they acquired Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers.

York, 23, spent last season on the practice squads for the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. A quad injury in December landed him on the Giants' injury list.

As a rookie with the Browns, York was 24 of 36 on field goals and 35 of 37 on PATs. While he did have a couple of major misses — two potential go-ahead field goals in a Week 5 loss to the Chargers top the list — the Browns maintained optimism going into last training camp in him.

York, though, made just 4 of 8 preseason field goals. The biggest criticism came when he went 0 of 2 when it came to making kicks in crucial late-game moments.

There was a miss on a 41-yard try to break a tie game with two minutes left in the third preseason game against the Eagles, and that try was only set up because his miss from 47 yards was negated by a Philadelphia penalty. The next week, York had a 43-yard go-ahead attempt blocked with 57 seconds remaining in a loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Pity pisses me off," York said after the game. "I want to be a weapon. I know how good I am. That's been the most frustrating thing the last month, struggling with that. So, the real games starts soon. Just trying to take a running start into the season and just start putting them through all the time."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cade York returns to the Cleveland Browns on futures deal for kicker