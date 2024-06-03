Kicker Brandon McManus Released by Commanders amid Sexual Assault Allegations from 2 Flight Attendants

The women accused McManus of sexually assaulting them on a Jacksonville Jaguars team flight in September 2023

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Brandon McManus.

NFL kicker Brandon McManus has been released by the Washington Commanders.

On Sunday, June 2, the team confirmed McManus, 32, was no longer on its roster in a message shared to X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We have released K Brandon McManus," the team's account simply posted.

The Commanders and representatives for McManus did not immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE for comment.

The news comes after two women filed a lawsuit against McManus and his former team the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 24, which accused him of "rubbing himself against" and "grinding against" them while on a team flight to London in Sept. 2023, per ESPN.

“We have nothing to add other than our roster move, which stated we released Brandon McManus from the team,” Commanders spokesperson Sean DeBarbieri told NBC News in an email when asked whether his release was due to the sexual assault lawsuit.

According to ESPN, the women — who are seeking more than $1 million and are requesting a jury trial, per court documents obtained by the outlet — were employed as charter flight attendants for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings at the time of the alleged incident.

The women, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, claim that the team flight "quickly turned into a party" and McManus, along with several other players, allegedly disregarded the flight attendants' personal space as well as air travel safety and federal law during the flight.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Brandon McManus.

Per the outlet, the lawsuit accused the Jaguars organization of "failing to supervise" the sportsman and "failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team."

One woman alleged that McManus tried to kiss her while she was seated during turbulence, and the other woman stated the kicker "smirked and walked away" after she confronted him for touching her inappropriately.

McManus' attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, said the allegations were "absolutely fictitious" and part of an "extortion attempt" against his client in a statement to ESPN on May 27.

"These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player," the statement included.

James Gilbert/Getty Brandon McManus.

The Jaguars organization previously said in a statement issued to ESPN, "We're aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims. As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class."

The outlet stated McManus, who also previously played for the Denver Broncos, had signed a $3.6 million one-year contract with the Commanders on March 14.

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter," the team previously said in a statement to ESPN.

"We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time," the Commanders added at the time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

