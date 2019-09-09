After a demolishing victory in Oregon's home opener over Nevada, there are a few updates to the Ducks' week three depth chart.

Notably, freshman Camden Lewis is listed as starter for both placekicker and kickoffs. Lewis beat out Adam Stack, who started for Oregon in 2018, for both positions.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal announced that Stack will transfer from the Oregon football program and the coaching staff will help the kicker to land somewhere.

As a sophomore last season, Stack converted 6-of-10 field goal attempts with a long of 39 yards.

The week 3 Organizational Chart heading into Saturday's home game against Montana. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Efb2DBDkxv — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 9, 2019

For the third straight week, wide receiver Juwan Johnson is listed as a starter but Cristobal said there is a "50-50" chance he will play. Tight end Cam McCormick is "close to getting back".

Oregon (1-1) will face the Montana Grizzlies (2-0) at 7:45 p.m. in Autzen Stadium in its final non-conference game.

Kicker Adam Stack to transfer plus changes to Oregon's week three depth chart originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest