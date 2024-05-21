Kickball comes to New Jersey’s Field of Dreams

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (PIX11) – The competition is real on a New Jersey field, but you will never see a final score.

“It’s not always about the winning part,” said Toms River High School East student Aiden. “It’s about having fun. Everybody knows that.”

At the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, Toms River East versus Toms River North is in a kickball matchup that’s never been played before.

The Field of Dreams brings basketball, baseball, cheer and flag football leagues to kids of all abilities. But on this day, it’s a whole new ballgame.

“We had a couple down days during practice,” said Steven Geiger, director of Hawks Athletics at the Field of Dreams, “and we were like, ‘You know what, let’s just have some fun.'”

A little kickball break led to this game being the next sport to come to Field of Dreams, creating energy and bringing smiles all across its basepaths.

“I feel happy,” said Brianna, who is in the Toms River North Color Guard. “It makes me want to smile when they’re around, too.”

“Honestly, I’m glad to be here to watch it,” said her teammate, Bailey.

While those on the field may be having the most fun, it’s those on the sidelines -the parents- who also walk away winners.

“They’re the caretakers, they’re the ones who live this life, and they never thought their loved ones would never be able to play in a game and have full enjoyment and have an engagement with others,” said Field of Dreams Co-Founder Christian Kane.

“The field of dreams is like a second home to my family,” said Lindsey Geiger, whose daughter is an eighth grader with special needs and looks forward to playing in this kickball game next year. “Encouraging, inspiring and amazing. It’s just a fun time for everybody.”

