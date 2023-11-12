The Texas Tech football team will get an afternoon start time for its home finale next week.

The Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3) are set to host UCF (5-5, 2-5) at 4 p.m. in Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 18, the Big 12 Conference announced Saturday night. It'll be the first-ever meeting for the two programs on the football field. The game will air on FS2.

Both teams are coming off big wins and each sits a win away from securing bowl eligibility.

Texas Tech knocked off 19th-ranked Kansas 16-13 on the road while the Knights handed 15th-ranked Oklahoma State a 45-3 drubbing at home.

Tech's season finale at Texas has already been earmarked for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff for Nov. 24.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Kick time set for Texas Tech football home finale against UCF