Kick time set for Texas Tech football home finale against UCF
The Texas Tech football team will get an afternoon start time for its home finale next week.
The Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3) are set to host UCF (5-5, 2-5) at 4 p.m. in Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 18, the Big 12 Conference announced Saturday night. It'll be the first-ever meeting for the two programs on the football field. The game will air on FS2.
Both teams are coming off big wins and each sits a win away from securing bowl eligibility.
Texas Tech knocked off 19th-ranked Kansas 16-13 on the road while the Knights handed 15th-ranked Oklahoma State a 45-3 drubbing at home.
Tech's season finale at Texas has already been earmarked for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff for Nov. 24.
More: Is Texas Tech football headed for another strong finish? | Williams
More: Jerand Bradley clutch late play pays off for Texas Tech football against Kansas | Giese
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Kick time set for Texas Tech football home finale against UCF