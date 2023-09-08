'Kick Them Out!': US Open Match Disrupted by Climate Protesters

Play was temporarily disrupted by protesters at the US Open in Queens on Thursday, September 7, leading to boos from the crowd, video shows.

Video taken by Troy Heibein shows three people standing and chanting at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, where Coco Gauff was playing Karolina Muchova. Members of the crowd can be heard yelling, “Kick them out!”.

According to reports, the protesters were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels,” and at least one protester glued himself to the ground.

Police responded and led two protesters away, according to local media. Credit: Troy Heibein via Storyful