NBC Broadcaster, Rowdy Gaines, joined Kick Set podcast to discuss his experiences at U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming meets and his outlook towards the 2024 event.

Watch below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. Additional information on Trials can be found at www.usaswimming.org/Trials, while tickets can be purchased at www.usaswimming.org/TrialsTickets.