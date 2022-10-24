Kick-off time, TV channel announced for LSU’s key SEC matchup vs. Alabama

When Alabama comes to Baton Rouge on Nov. 5 for a game that will likely decide the SEC West, it will be under the lights at Death Valley.

On Monday, LSU announced that its Week 10 home matchup against the Crimson Tide will be a night game at Tiger Stadium, kicking off at 6 p.m. CT. It will be televised on ESPN.

With LSU’s win over Ole Miss on Saturday, it enters the bye tied with the Crimson Tide atop the division with a 4-1 record in conference play. It will be one of two de facto division titles in the SEC that day, as Georgia will also host Tennessee in a game that should decide the East.

LSU and Alabama will meet on Saturday Night in Death Valley — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 24, 2022

This series has been lopsided in recent years. LSU’s win en route to a national championship in 2019 was its first since 2011. Since then, the Crimson Tide have won the last two matchups. But they look vulnerable this year, and LSU has a major opportunity that didn’t look very possible in Year 1 under Brian Kelly.

List

Three Tigers named SEC Players of the Week after win over Ole Miss

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire