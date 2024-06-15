Kick-off Father’s Day weekend at Franklin County Speedway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Speedway is kicking off its summer race season with the Mountain Dew Father’s Day at the track on Saturday, June 15 starting at 7:00 p.m.

The night will feature several different car types and races, including Late Models, Stock4, Mini Stocks, and Legends. Here is the schedule for the Mountain Dew Father’s Day race day:

Stock4 Race 1: 20 laps

Legends Race 1: 20-laps

Late Models: 35-laps

Mini Stocks: 25-laps

Legends Race #2: 20-laps

Stock4 Race #2: 20-laps

Along with the excitement on the track, the event will also host an array of pre-race festivities including a kid’s bike race, and street car drag racing.

The pit gates and parking open at 3:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5:00 p.m. Guests who arrive early, will be able to view practice laps on the track until 5:40 p.m.

Tickets for the race are still on sale. Adult tickets cost $15 and children under the age of 10 are admission free.

For more information, visit the Franklin County Speedway’s website.

