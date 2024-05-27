'We need to kick on' - Murray

Simon Murray says Ross County showed their fighting spirit in the Premiership play-off final win over Raith Rovers.

Murray scored twice as Don Cowie's side won 6-1 on aggregate, but the 32-year-old says they cannot rest on their laurels going into next season.

"Good to get the job done," he told BBC Scotland after the game.

"After last year in this position and being in it again, we've showed mental toughness; we need to do better.

"Since the gaffer's come in, we've shown we can do it and we need to kick on."

Murray finished with 23 goals for the season, but modestly said it all stems from hard work.

"I base my game on working hard, and if the goals come - which they have this season - it's nice," he added.